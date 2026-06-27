5 Wireless Earbuds With Better Battery Life Than The AirPods Pro 3

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Praise for the AirPods Pro 3 is abundant just about anywhere you get your hands on reviews and user feedback. The latest generation of these premium Apple buds sounds better than ever, and you'll have a tough time finding a stronger ANC system than the one the Pro 3 offers. They're also not half-bad when it comes to battery life: a full charge nets you 9 hours of playback, with up to 26 total hours from a fully charged case. It's solid performance for sure, but what if we told you there were a few competitive products on the market that offered better battery life than the AirPods Pro 3, and that some of these in-ear pairs cost less, too?

Don't get us wrong: we think the AirPods Pro 3 are fantastic. We just think it's worth noting that Apple isn't the only brand offering solid specs. In this roundup, we'll cover five pairs of wireless earbuds with better battery life than the AirPods Pro 3, featuring options from Technics, Sony, Soundcore, Sennheiser, and even JBL. This is by no means an exhaustive list, either; think of it more as a jumping-off point, especially since manufacturers are releasing new earbud tech all the time.

Developers may also release firmware patches that could improve battery usability for compatible products. There's plenty to learn and discuss, so let's kick off this deep dive on battery-efficient buds by aiming the spotlight at the Technics part of the stage.