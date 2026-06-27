5 Apple Watch Features Cyclists Will Use Everyday

The Apple Watch is a powerful tool for runners, for those who want to keep their notifications at a glance at every moment, and also for cyclists. As the year passes, it seems Apple has two priorities when it comes to people who love to exercise: runners and cyclists. This is why the company has several features that newcomers and longtime cyclists can really enjoy once they get an Apple Watch for the first time or upgrade to a new model, such as getting mirrored information with iPhone Live Activity, turn-by-turn navigation, and native bluetooth sensor connectivity.

While there are many more features cyclists can enjoy, it doesn't mean they should use them every day. For example, some of the most important functions available for iPhone and Apple Watch users are fall detection and emergency SOS. With those features, Apple uses the iPhone or Apple Watch gyroscopes and accelerometers to recognize the impact of a bike crash. If a hard fall is detected and you remain motionless for 60 seconds, the watch will automatically sound an alarm, send a message to a saved contact, and call the local emergency services by sharing your exact GPS location.

Even though these are more of nice-to-have features than we actually want to use them, there are some others that will greatly make a difference during a daily commute, a long bike ride, or a weekend with friends. Here's what you need to know.