If Your MacBook Is Stuck On A Black Screen, Try This

The scariest thing about a MacBook that seems to be stuck on a black screen may not be the possibility that you might need to replace the device with an expensive new model, or that you'd face the hassle of repairing or replacing the display. Instead, you may worry about the security of your data. Recovering that data may be the main priority when troubleshooting the issue, especially if you failed to back it up recently. The good news is that not all cases where a MacBook gets stuck on a black screen involve data loss, though that can happen. Whether it's a MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, there are ways to troubleshoot the issue, including simple fixes that might resolve it. The worst-case scenarios may involve getting professional help.

A MacBook display may be stuck on a black screen because of various problems, including power, software, and hardware issues. Some of these can be addressed by the user without requiring any tools or disassembly. The fixes below apply to both Intel Macs and MacBooks with Apple's M-series processors.

If the display went black right after you turned on the MacBook or logged in, you should try to remember whether the battery was low. Maybe the battery was depleted just as it was powering up or waking from sleep, and instead of turning on, the laptop powered off. There's nothing wrong with the display in this scenario. Connect the MacBook to power via USB-C or MagSafe, let it charge for a few minutes, then try restarting it. If the display works normally, you've fixed the problem. Otherwise, you'll need to continue troubleshooting the issue.