Apple Vs. Samsung: Which Brand Has The Better Warranty?
Phones are fragile gadgets, and no matter how many precautions you try to take with a durable screen protector or a case, there's a chance that they can take a tumble and break. Even if a mishap doesn't occur, your phone might become unusable due to a botched software update or a manufacturing defect. For a cheap Android phone, it's not a problem, as the repair costs are moderate. But if you use a flagship smartphone from Apple or Samsung, like the iPhone 17 series or Samsung Galaxy S26 series, one accident can put a heavy dent in your pocket. Thankfully, both brands offer warranty programs that can save you from exorbitant repair costs.
Apple offers a limited one-year warranty with every iPhone, and will fix any hardware defect that arises during this tenure. The warranty excludes any kind of accidental damage or if the phone stops working due to user error. Samsung has a similar one-year warranty plan that will happily fix hardware defects and manufacturing issues, but won't entertain accidental damage and problems caused during personal usage. It's kind of a partial protection that works at the brand's discretion because they can decide whether the defect is a manufacturing one or a user-caused one.
Apple vs. Samsung: Extended care plans
The standard warranty program doesn't cover a lot of problems, and the design forces you to switch to a paid warranty program for additional benefits. AppleCare is a premium service that expands the coverage from basic manufacturing defects to accidents, thefts, and loss, as well as user-led errors for a custom fee. The AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan is applicable for one device and offers unlimited repairs for accidents with two theft and loss claims every 12 months, and is available in monthly and annual plans.
The AppleCare One plan is more expensive, but covers three devices, raises the theft and loss claims to three per year, and the company will send a replacement device before you send your current one for repair or in case of theft. Surprisingly, AppleCare+ pricing differs with phone models, and if you own multiple phones, choosing the AppleCare One plan looks like a better proposition. Yet, you cannot purchase an annual subscription and must stick to a monthly payment cycle.
Samsung phone users can pick between Samsung Care+ and Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss monthly and two-year plans. These plans divide the phone models into four tiers with varied pricing. Samsung Care+ provides unlimited accidental damage coverage, but charges a one-time $29 fee for anything other than a mechanical breakdown. Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss will entertain up to three theft and loss requests every 12 months, and promises same-day replacement. It doesn't impose a deductible on cracked screen and back glass repairs.
Apple vs. Samsung: Warranty experience and caveats
The individual AppleCare+ One for the most expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max, which covers three devices and theft and loss, costs $400 for a two-year tenure (billed monthly). But SamsungCare+ with Theft and Loss for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with similar benefits, is expensive at $349 (one-time payment). It might look $50 cheaper, but it won't cover two more phones like Apple's plan. Samsung is flexible with the deductibles in the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss plan, and doesn't limit you to purchasing only monthly subscriptions. You can still buy the plan, even after 60 days from the date of purchase, by completing an online verification.
But AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss and AppleCare+ One plans don't support this web verification process, and you must visit an Apple store and get it examined by an expert to buy it. Apple has better international warranty support than Samsung, and you'll have no problems getting the phone repaired if the parts are available.
Samsung is finicky with the international warranty and might not adhere to the warranty claims outside your country. A Samsung community forum thread reveals the stringent nature of the brand for international warranty. Despite having an extended care plan for a phone purchased in France, Samsung rejected the claim and told him that "replacement case is not honored without a UAE receipt." Even multiple Reddit posts paint the same picture, where stores deny support for users and deem the service unreliable. If you travel a lot and have multiple iPhones, Apple's extended care plans can offer better support than Samsung's.