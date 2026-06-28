Apple Vs. Samsung: Which Brand Has The Better Warranty?

The standard warranty program doesn't cover a lot of problems, and the design forces you to switch to a paid warranty program for additional benefits. AppleCare is a premium service that expands the coverage from basic manufacturing defects to accidents, thefts, and loss, as well as user-led errors for a custom fee. The AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan is applicable for one device and offers unlimited repairs for accidents with two theft and loss claims every 12 months, and is available in monthly and annual plans.

The AppleCare One plan is more expensive, but covers three devices, raises the theft and loss claims to three per year, and the company will send a replacement device before you send your current one for repair or in case of theft. Surprisingly, AppleCare+ pricing differs with phone models, and if you own multiple phones, choosing the AppleCare One plan looks like a better proposition. Yet, you cannot purchase an annual subscription and must stick to a monthly payment cycle.

Samsung phone users can pick between Samsung Care+ and Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss monthly and two-year plans. These plans divide the phone models into four tiers with varied pricing. Samsung Care+ provides unlimited accidental damage coverage, but charges a one-time $29 fee for anything other than a mechanical breakdown. Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss will entertain up to three theft and loss requests every 12 months, and promises same-day replacement. It doesn't impose a deductible on cracked screen and back glass repairs.