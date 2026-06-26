Pulp Fiction Co-Stars Bruce Willis And Ving Rhames Reunited For This Sci-Fi Movie
In 1994, Bruce Willis and Ving Rhames co-starred in the iconic film "Pulp Fiction." Fifteen years later, the two reunited for "Surrogates," a sci-fi flick about transferring consciousness into robots and becoming anyone you want while living without fear of being hurt. Willis played the leading role of Greer, with Rhames playing a character known as The Prophet. The two are at odds with one another, as were their characters in "Pulp Fiction."
"Surrogates" is set in a futuristic world where people are able to transfer their minds into a surrogate robot. The plot involves FBI agent Greer investigating how people died while having their consciousness inside their surrogate. Surrogates are capable of getting hurt without any impact to their owner, so when surrogates "die," leading to the deaths of their physical bodies, Greer sets out to uncover why. It features corruption, a group led by Rhames' The Prophet who's against the use of surrogates, and cyberpunk themes. The movie actually did somewhat decently at the box office, despite not being reviewed very well.
"Surrogates" had an estimated budget of $80 Million, and made a worldwide total of $122.4 Million. "Pulp Fiction" cost around $8 Million to produce, and made $213.9 Million worldwide. The biggest difference between the two films is of course that "Pulp Fiction" became an instant classic, and is arguably director Quentin Tarantino's best work, while "Surrogates" has been largely forgotten by audiences, much like this forgotten '90s action thriller starring Willis.
Bruce Willis and Ving Rhames reunite in Surrogates
Best known for his role as John McClane in the "Die Hard" films, Willis tends to play the stoic tough guy, as he does in "Surrogates." Meanwhile, Rhames has appeared in many popular films, including one essential zombie movie, but may be best known to current audiences for his role as Luther Stickell in the "Mission Impossible" franchise. When it comes to their characters in "Pulp Fiction" and "Surrogates," however, both are pitted against one another.
Seen as an antagonist in "Pulp Fiction," Rhames' character Marsellus Wallace bribes Willis' Butch Coolidge to lose a boxing match. Coolidge double crosses him and ends up taking the winnings and leaving the city. Wallace finds out and confronts Coolidge in a fight. This plays out similarly to how the two actors' characters interact in "Surrogates." During his investigation into the deaths of surrogate owners, Greer meets The Prophet, who has his guards beat up the FBI agent.
The two movies tell vastly different stories, but feature similar elements. Corruption, crime, and not knowing who to trust are themes in both films. "Surrogates" may not have won any awards, like "Pulp Fiction's" Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, but it did include a talented cast and crew.
What viewers thought of Surrogates
"Surrogates" didn't receive great reviews from critics and audiences. On the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, it sits at 37% with 116 reviews. Its Popcornmeter is at 38% with 250,000 plus ratings. So, a lot of people have seen the movie, but they weren't the biggest fan of it.
One reviewer said the cast is good all around and their performances are worthwhile, but the plot and action are just okay. The movie has some twists and turns, but it does feel like a stereotypical action film. Letterboxd reviews are mixed as well, and show more than 76,000 people have watched it with around 5,100 liking it.
The film itself is based on a graphic novel series called "The Surrogates." The comics were generally more well-received, with four out of five stars on their Amazon page. One reader said the comic was "compelling, original, and entertaining," with another commenting that they're not at all like the movie. As far as sci-fi flicks go, "Surrogates" may not be captivating like one Kiefer Sutherland and Alexander Skarsgård sci-fi movie, but it may be worth a watch if you enjoy crime thrillers with robots.