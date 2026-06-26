Pulp Fiction Co-Stars Bruce Willis And Ving Rhames Reunited For This Sci-Fi Movie

In 1994, Bruce Willis and Ving Rhames co-starred in the iconic film "Pulp Fiction." Fifteen years later, the two reunited for "Surrogates," a sci-fi flick about transferring consciousness into robots and becoming anyone you want while living without fear of being hurt. Willis played the leading role of Greer, with Rhames playing a character known as The Prophet. The two are at odds with one another, as were their characters in "Pulp Fiction."

"Surrogates" is set in a futuristic world where people are able to transfer their minds into a surrogate robot. The plot involves FBI agent Greer investigating how people died while having their consciousness inside their surrogate. Surrogates are capable of getting hurt without any impact to their owner, so when surrogates "die," leading to the deaths of their physical bodies, Greer sets out to uncover why. It features corruption, a group led by Rhames' The Prophet who's against the use of surrogates, and cyberpunk themes. The movie actually did somewhat decently at the box office, despite not being reviewed very well.

"Surrogates" had an estimated budget of $80 Million, and made a worldwide total of $122.4 Million. "Pulp Fiction" cost around $8 Million to produce, and made $213.9 Million worldwide. The biggest difference between the two films is of course that "Pulp Fiction" became an instant classic, and is arguably director Quentin Tarantino's best work, while "Surrogates" has been largely forgotten by audiences, much like this forgotten '90s action thriller starring Willis.