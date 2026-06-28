5 Disadvantages Of Wired Earbuds You Should Know About

You may well have switched to wireless earbuds years ago, but when out and about, you might've noticed an increasing number of people with the wired type. Indeed, thanks in part to celebrities and social media, old-school wired earbuds are back in style.

Wired earbuds certainly have their advantages, with more bang for your buck when it comes to audio quality, and no worries about them suddenly running out of juice when you need them most. Gamers also appreciate the lag-free experience that wired earbuds provide when engrossed in the latest titles.

However, wired earbuds also come with a number of disadvantages, especially around convenience and durability. That doesn't necessarily make them a bad option for listening to your favorite music and podcasts, but it can mean that the tradeoffs become harder to ignore in everyday use. Here are the main disadvantages of wired earbuds that you should know about.