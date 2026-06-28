3 Things You Can Do On An Xbox Even When It's Offline

A majority of physical games can be completely installed on your Xbox without needing an internet connection. There are a few exceptions, such as "Crimson Desert" and "Spyro Reignited Trilogy," that require an internet connection to finish installing. Afterward, you can play them offline indefinitely. The ones that you can't play are physical games with an always-online requirement, even if they have single-player campaigns, such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" and "Diablo IV." Always check the cover of the game for words like "Requires content download" for game key games or "Requires internet" for online-only games before purchasing them.

Be sure to update the games after installation if you can. Some of them launch broken, needing you to download patches for a smooth experience. This can also give you a chance to download any DLC and expansions, should you need them while offline. Also, some of the latest games might need the latest system software for you to play them, so be sure to update your Xbox as well. You can do this by going to Profile & System> Settings > System > Updates and selecting "Console update available."

Perhaps the best part of owning a disc-based modern Xbox is that it's compatible with select games from the OG Xbox and Xbox 360. As long as it's on the Xbox Backward Compatible Games Library list, the physical disc will work. There are hundreds of games on the list, including "Max Payne," "Final Fantasy XIII," and "Red Dead Redemption."