What Was The Last MacBook With A DVD Drive?

These days, a disk drive may be more valuable than some may think since DVDs are making a much-needed comeback. They're also a good retro format for media and storage. With a standard DVD being able to hold about 4.7GB in a single-layer, MacBook owners may find owning a drive rather appealing. However, those hoping for a MacBook with a drive built in may find themselves looking for other options.

While there are still laptops you can buy with a CD-DVD drive in 2026, a MacBook certainly isn't going to be one of them. In fact, the last MacBook to come with a DVD drive (or in this case, an optical drive) was the mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro. Though the machine may have boasted some impressive stats when it was first released over a decade ago, users may not want to rely on it today as their primary machine.

Not only has it been a while since the brand produced these machines, but Apple also declared the product obsolete. Though it sold an alternative option for those needing an external drive (the superdrive), this was also discontinued. The days of MacBook owners expecting a DVD drive to arrive with their machine have likely long since passed. There are still some options available for those who have an interest in physical media.