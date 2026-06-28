Fitbit Air Users Can Now 3D Print Their Own Custom Bands
Among other things that you should know about the Fitbit Air is that it comes in different band styles and a variety of color options for each band. But in addition to the available band styles and colors, Google has given Fitbit Air users more flexibility to customize the look of their fitness tracker by releasing 2D CAD drawings that can be used to design custom accessory bands in 3D design software. The CAD drawings and Google's guidelines include everything you need to create your own 3D-printed band that will fit the Fitbit Air perfectly and without affecting the performance of the tracker by, for example, obstructing the sensors.
The Fitbit Air is the company's lightest fitness tracker and costs only $100. Built with a minimalist approach and a sole focus on helping you on your fitness journey, the Fitbit Air doesn't even have a screen, so it doesn't become yet another device that pulls your focus away from the things that matter. If you were mulling getting one of the cheaper Fitbit Air alternatives simply because you don't like the band design or colors of the tracker, the ability to 3D print your own custom band is one more reason not to look elsewhere.
What you need to design and print your own Fitbit Air band
Google's CAD drawings include the designs of the pebble as well as the sleeve, but that's just a piece of the puzzle. You'll need to use the provided dimensions to design the 3D model in your CAD tool of choice. Google's guidelines also include specific requirements that you should follow, which include dimensions, specifications, and tolerances, to make the project successful. The filament you choose is also important, as the band will be in contact with your skin at all times when you wear the Fitbit Air. Google says the materials you use should be friendly to the skin to prevent irritation or allergic reactions.
You'll need to have access to a 3D printer, of course. If you don't have one, you can get one of our recommended budget 3D printers from Amazon, or you can check with your local library, as many have 3D printers available for public use.
The company's blog post goes on to include the specific chemical limits, environmental standards, and testing requirements to keep in mind while printing your own bands. Google says you're free to sell your custom bands as long as you follow the company's marketing rules and brand guidelines.