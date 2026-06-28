Fitbit Air Users Can Now 3D Print Their Own Custom Bands

Among other things that you should know about the Fitbit Air is that it comes in different band styles and a variety of color options for each band. But in addition to the available band styles and colors, Google has given Fitbit Air users more flexibility to customize the look of their fitness tracker by releasing 2D CAD drawings that can be used to design custom accessory bands in 3D design software. The CAD drawings and Google's guidelines include everything you need to create your own 3D-printed band that will fit the Fitbit Air perfectly and without affecting the performance of the tracker by, for example, obstructing the sensors.

The Fitbit Air is the company's lightest fitness tracker and costs only $100. Built with a minimalist approach and a sole focus on helping you on your fitness journey, the Fitbit Air doesn't even have a screen, so it doesn't become yet another device that pulls your focus away from the things that matter. If you were mulling getting one of the cheaper Fitbit Air alternatives simply because you don't like the band design or colors of the tracker, the ability to 3D print your own custom band is one more reason not to look elsewhere.