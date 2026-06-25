Google Home Just Added 7 Cool New And Improved Features
Google's push to update and make Google Home better has been an ongoing trend for a few months now. The company first introduced Gemini for Home in late 2025, with plans to continue improving its new AI assistant across its smart home devices. The latest update has arrived, bringing with it a number of performance upgrades, as well as some conversational changes to make using Gemini easier in Google Home.
While most of the changes appear to be aimed at improving features already available in Gemini for Home, there are a couple that sound like new functionality altogether. With Google continuing to expand Gemini access across all of its devices and services — even Google TV has Gemini now — the company's Google Assistant replacement needs to be able to deliver reliable and fast responses, no matter what people ask of it. And this latest update to Gemini for Home appears to be aimed directly at addressing some of that functionality.
More reliable responses and the ability to shut Google up
The June update of Gemini for Home appears to be related to two main functions: the voice assistant and the Camera AI. There are also some changes in the Google Home app itself, but the heavy-hitting changes all relate to making the voice AI more conversational and improving responsiveness in Google's camera AI system.
Chief among the changes are upgrades to hotword triggers, as well as false starts for live conversations. Google says that improved filtering should help tone those instances down, and that better background speech filtering should help with continued conversations. Additionally, there have been improvements in how accurately and quickly Gemini for Home can set up alarms, timers, and lists. Google has also made it possible to reliably end conversations with the assistant by telling it "No thanks" or "Stop" to shut the assistant up.
Media controls in Gemini for Home have also received some updates, with Google noting that improved verbal confirmations should also provide better music shuffling and accuracy when telling Google Home to play something on Spotify or YouTube. The company also says that it should respond much faster now. Media search is also getting a big upgrade, with Google Home now allowing you to ask questions like "who has played this song" when listening to music on your device.
New improvements to Google's Camera AI and the Google Home app
Beyond the changes to the voice assistant noted above, Google also highlighted some new features and functionality available to users with Google cameras, including better face detection for familiar people and improved event descriptions for audio. The brand's cameras remain some of Google's best smart home gadgets worth buying, and the company notes that the AI in them can now identify noises like alarms, footsteps, and dogs barking more reliably, while also including them in the video descriptions for people, motion events, and vehicles. This is all presented directly in the Google Home app, making it easier to keep up with what is happening around your home.
Google also updated the Home app itself, providing smoother camera playback on Android and some timeline improvements for iOS users. All of these are upgrades to existing features, but the Google Home app also now offers two new energy-related functions: the ability to tap emails and phone numbers to contact your HVAC installer, and a new health alert for your Google Nest thermostat, which can detect potential problems in your air conditioning and heating systems.