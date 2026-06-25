Google Home Just Added 7 Cool New And Improved Features

The June update of Gemini for Home appears to be related to two main functions: the voice assistant and the Camera AI. There are also some changes in the Google Home app itself, but the heavy-hitting changes all relate to making the voice AI more conversational and improving responsiveness in Google's camera AI system.

Chief among the changes are upgrades to hotword triggers, as well as false starts for live conversations. Google says that improved filtering should help tone those instances down, and that better background speech filtering should help with continued conversations. Additionally, there have been improvements in how accurately and quickly Gemini for Home can set up alarms, timers, and lists. Google has also made it possible to reliably end conversations with the assistant by telling it "No thanks" or "Stop" to shut the assistant up.

Media controls in Gemini for Home have also received some updates, with Google noting that improved verbal confirmations should also provide better music shuffling and accuracy when telling Google Home to play something on Spotify or YouTube. The company also says that it should respond much faster now. Media search is also getting a big upgrade, with Google Home now allowing you to ask questions like "who has played this song" when listening to music on your device.