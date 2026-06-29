5 Disadvantages Of Buying A OnePlus Phone
Looking for a premium flagship Android handset that stands out from the crowd? That used to be the idea OnePlus built its smartphones on; that is, until the OnePlus 15 launched. The OnePlus 15 is a solid option thanks to its high-end hardware, a massive 7,300 mAh battery that lasts up to three days, and a rapid 100 W wired fast charging capacity. But there are a few sticking points with the latest iteration of OnePlus handsets; almost everything that made OnePlus its own is gone.
Stellar performance doesn't make up for a deeply compromised daily user experience that completely abandons the brand's historically bold industrial design language. People buy OnePlus handsets for their unique features, but gone are the tactile and intuitive toggles with restrictive shortcuts, replaced by unexpected physical sensor downgrades. Multitasking and photography used to be hallmarks of the brand, but the uncanny inspiration that OxygenOS has taken from Apple's iOS is a big headscratcher.
That's not to say that OnePlus has started putting out bad products; many Android smartphone users will like the OnePlus 15. But this handset marks a change in design and execution that nobody asked for. It might be wise to hold off on buying a OnePlus phone in 2026. With a merger of sister brand Realme and OnePlus apparently signed off by the brand's owner, Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, we don't know if this means OnePlus will retreat from the west in the long run. But there are also some other disadvantages to buying a OnePlus phone in 2026.
What happened to OnePlus visual identity?
The distinctive industrial design of predecessor models, like the OnePlus 13, helped solidify its premium handset offering among the likes of Samsung and Google. Most notably, it featured a circular camera housing and a uniquely textured, faux leather back panel. But as of the OnePlus 15, the brand has moved away from its own design language in favor of a uniform look that blends in with their competitors. The generic Android look has taken root, with OnePlus seemingly abandoning its visual identity. Being different is what made OnePlus cool, but it looks like peer pressure crept in.
If OnePlus removed its logo from the backplate, many people would have a hard time picking the OnePlus 15 out from the crowd. Trading a beloved design template for a tried and tested square camera bump wasn't on my bingo card for OnePlus, and the muted color selections certainly don't help. It's lost its premium and unique design philosophy that's been built over the last few years. Although the functionality of the OnePlus 15 will be great for many, the design choices this time around give the impression that OnePlus is ready to fold into the ether of Realme and become another generic Android phone brand.
The physical alert slider is gone
OnePlus has replaced its physical alert slider with a side button to trigger the OxygenOS AI assistant, Plus Mind. The tactile toggle that switched off notifications and ring profiles was a major selling point for OnePlus handsets. Instead, it's been replaced by a button that few users are going to take advantage of as artificial intelligence fatigue is setting in worldwide. Sometimes, switching out real-world physical functionality for AI novelty isn't needed and creates daily usability issues for handset owners.
That's not to say AI isn't useful when it comes to processing certain tasks like photo optimization and general productivity, but this change only introduces more friction for long-time OnePlus users. Dubbed the Plus Key, it rears its head from the phone frame with limited functionality. There's no broad use case for the button for general application integration; it simply summons Plus Mind, which many users would do via a voice command anyway. More often than not, simple ideas are usually the best, which is why the alert slider was so popular with users.
OxygenOS looks like iOS now
OxygenOS was once one of the cleanest Android spin-offs in existence, earning massive critical acclaim from Android purists for delivering a highly optimized, lightning-fast user experience. It was closely aligned with a stock Android install, while offering deep customization utilities like Open Canvas, a multitasking interface. Unfortunately, recent OxygenOS updates are more focused on mirroring Apple's iOS, which is an Android user's kryptonite. The modern OxygenOS 16 user interface now features an aggressive glassy coating, similar to Apple's Liquid Glass, and automatically forces a user's application drawer into clustered, categorized folders that could be mistaken for being lifted from iOS.
The Apple-inspired user interface doesn't stop there either, with apps such as calculator and weather applications looking nearly identical to Apple's alternatives. To top it off, there's a heavily marketed feature that allows users to pair their Apple Watch directly with the OxygenOS system skin. It's almost cringeworthy to see such a well-respected brand throw in the towel like this and chase the competition. For users that want a clean Android experience, navigating a clone of iOS on an Android handset isn't ideal. Again, this will appeal to users who like the Apple aesthetic without the drawbacks of the brand's ecosystem, but few Android users would go for a OnePlus 15 with this in mind.
No more Hasselblad partnership
The multi-year alliance with photography brand Hasselblad transformed how OnePlus captured photos and videos, turning a then mid-range Android option into a mobile photographer's best friend starting with the OnePlus 9. Before this, OnePlus' camera functionality was middle of the road at best, hardly offering specifications to compete with flagship competitors. This long-term collaboration successfully implemented color science tuning, professional photography modes such as the panoramic XPan format, and creative depth that rivaled the best that competitors Samsung and Google had to offer.
Now that the Hasselblad partnership has ended, creative utility and overall picture and video quality are going to suffer with the OnePlus 15. The level of customization and quality in previous OnePlus camera arrays leaves the latest flagship in the dust. While it would be logical to think that OnePlus camera systems will get better over time as in-house development advances, it's not a guarantee. Maybe we'll see something similar to the Hasselblad camera array in future iterations of OnePlus flagships, but only time will tell. OnePlus will likely closely follow Apple's iPhone camera features, just like it is with the overall handset and operating system design of the OnePlus 15.
Downgraded camera hardware sensors
Beyond the fallout of the Hasselblad partnership, the latest iteration of the OnePlus flagship suffers from physical downgrades across its entire sensor array. Instead of continuing to push the envelope with advanced camera components, OnePlus opted to put smaller, less capable physical sensors throughout the rear triple-camera assembly. This, in turn, places a burden on internal software processing to mask hardware downgrades, forcing consumers to rely on algorithms instead of premium optics.
While OnePlus has launched its own proprietary imaging software, DetailMax engine, attempts to artificially preserve edge-to-edge clarity fall short thanks to smaller pixel counts and inferior physical glass. The 50MP triple-camera system provides a true 3.5x optical zoom alongside an action mode for fast-moving objects, but using camera hardware that simply doesn't compare to the OnePlus 14 is a big problem for a flagship handset demanding premium pricing. It's not the worst camera setup on an Android phone, but for those who rely on smartphones for capturing crisp and sharp moments, OnePlus 15 will likely show reduced low-light performance and less detailed telephoto clarity compared to OnePlus 14. The OnePlus 15 isn't a bad Android handset, but considering how many OnePlus features have been stripped away, it's hard to recommend it over its previous model.