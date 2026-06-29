5 Disadvantages Of Buying A OnePlus Phone

Looking for a premium flagship Android handset that stands out from the crowd? That used to be the idea OnePlus built its smartphones on; that is, until the OnePlus 15 launched. The OnePlus 15 is a solid option thanks to its high-end hardware, a massive 7,300 mAh battery that lasts up to three days, and a rapid 100 W wired fast charging capacity. But there are a few sticking points with the latest iteration of OnePlus handsets; almost everything that made OnePlus its own is gone.

Stellar performance doesn't make up for a deeply compromised daily user experience that completely abandons the brand's historically bold industrial design language. People buy OnePlus handsets for their unique features, but gone are the tactile and intuitive toggles with restrictive shortcuts, replaced by unexpected physical sensor downgrades. Multitasking and photography used to be hallmarks of the brand, but the uncanny inspiration that OxygenOS has taken from Apple's iOS is a big headscratcher.

That's not to say that OnePlus has started putting out bad products; many Android smartphone users will like the OnePlus 15. But this handset marks a change in design and execution that nobody asked for. It might be wise to hold off on buying a OnePlus phone in 2026. With a merger of sister brand Realme and OnePlus apparently signed off by the brand's owner, Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, we don't know if this means OnePlus will retreat from the west in the long run. But there are also some other disadvantages to buying a OnePlus phone in 2026.