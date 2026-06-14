4 OnePlus Features Users Love

While OnePlus is likely leaving the international markets soon, there's still plenty to love about its phones. Plus, the manufacturer has done a great job of staying in the market, compared to its monstrous competition. One of the reasons is because of its identity: OnePlus runs OxygenOS, a custom skin based on Android, much like One UI, that adds a different flavor to the open OS. Another is the impressive hardware, which is great for its price.

And that's not just referring to its flagship; you'll often see the OnePlus "R" series rival top flagships in the same generation (reviewers will often add "flagship killer" next to some OnePlus "R" phones), like the OnePlus 13R, while remaining affordable. But in general, these devices tend to win hearts, as they offer cool, unique features like speedy proprietary charging via SuperVOOC, a customizable dashboard with OnePlus Shelf, and hearty battery life that's great for gaming.

Additionally, all of these features have helped create and solidify the brand's identity, even if it is difficult to justify buying a new OnePlus phone knowing that support remains limited and may get even worse. Still, if you find one on sale or already own one, you'll want to take advantage of OnePlus' best characteristics while appreciating its industry-leading innovations that a non-insignificant portion will miss.