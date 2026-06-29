How Long Do Owners Say TCL TVs Usually Last?

TVs. However, TCL (and others like Hisense) seem to be somewhat of an outlier. The real reason why TCL is so cheap has nothing to do with straight-out shoddy materials or apparent cost-cutting. The brand produces most of its components, and because it controls much of its manufacturing, it can easily lower prices as it pleases. TCL is also a solid contender among the best major smart TV brands based on customer satisfaction.

What about the reliability? The website RTINGS.com put 100 TVs through their paces in a three-year accelerated aging test, and of the 10 TCL displays involved, only one failed completely. In particular, its backlight kicked the bucket at the tail-end of the test. Impressive, but how long do TCL TVs last according to owners? This is an important question to ask because the TCL sample size was relatively small in the test, meaning those 10 units may not be indicative of the overall reliability. For reference, LG also had one complete failure and eight partial ones, but its sample size included 24 TVs.

Scouring what owners say online, most report that their TCL kept trucking with no issues for at least three years, with some lasting as long as five years. Though many fall into this particular longevity bracket, there are outliers at the extremes of the spectrum. For instance, one user reported their TCL lasted 10 years, but another reported that their TV died after 18 months.