Here's How Much Subscriptions Cost The Average American

If you watch enough television or streaming services, you have most likely seen the commercial with the Rocket Money app. The service shows you how many subscription services you currently have and how much each one is costing you. This can help you out by showing just how much you spend on subscription services, though there are other ways to track like actively monitoring your bank account and recording what you subscribe to.

A recent study by CNET shows that you may be spending an average of $1,332 per year — or about $111 per month — on subscriptions they actually use. That figure does not include subscription services or memberships that are no longer being used, which is costing US adults around $250 per year with an average of $21 a month. Interestingly, millennials pay the most for each category spending an average of $125 monthly and wasting an average of $29 each month, while boomers pay the second most ($109 a month) and Gen Z wastes the second most ($27 a month).

All that spending could be costing as much and possibly more than a premium cable service. Once again, that raises the question of which has better value, streaming versus cable? The CNET study reported that since April 2025, people are spending more on streaming and video platforms.