Don't Buy A Screen Protector For Your Phone Without This One Feature

A screen protector has long been an essential smartphone accessory. Granted, with phone screens stronger than ever before, there's an argument to be made that a screen protector is no longer necessary. However, if you still want the peace of mind this add-on offers, it's important to know that not all screen protectors are created equal. When buying one, make sure you choose a screen protector with an oleophobic coating.

"Oleophobic" is just a fancy way of saying "oil resistant." Ideally, an oleophobic coating works by preventing oils, such as the natural oils on your hand, from accumulating on a phone's screen protector.

This feature can dramatically improve the overall user experience while also minimizing upkeep needs. In addition, when a screen protector's coating repels oil and other such contaminants, a user doesn't have to clean their device as often as they otherwise would. That said, because no screen protector lasts forever, if you still use this accessory, it is important to know when it's time to replace your screen protector.