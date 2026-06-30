5 Of The Best Wallpaper Apps For Your Phone Screen, According To Users

Wallpaper Engine is probably one of the best options for anyone who wants to install new themes on their computer's home screen. It has a huge library of options made by the community, and they vary in the complexity of what they offer users. However, although the app targets PC or laptop users, it also has a mobile version, but only for Android.

Although users can download the app from the Play Store for free, they also need the desktop version installed to make full use of everything Wallpaper Engine offers. For that, you can buy it for around $5 on Steam, one of several apps for your gaming PC that are worth having, and then pair the two apps by connecting them to the same Wi-Fi network. So, to change your phone's wallpaper, you need to choose it through the PC.

Once you get past that barrier, Wallpaper Engine's library is one of the best you will find, especially if you like anime or games. Even though you can find a wide variety of images in this app, most of the community tends to produce more images focused on those two niches. Some even respond to touch.