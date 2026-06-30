5 Of The Best Wallpaper Apps For Your Phone Screen, According To Users
Finding the best wallpaper apps for their phones is a goal for many users, especially those who like to customize their devices regularly. Although you can find many image options online, having an app that brings several options together works better if you like changing your device's look often. However, app stores offer many different options, and not all deliver the same quality, so choosing which one to download can get quite confusing for first-time users.
According to users who use these apps every day, preferences vary widely from person to person, depending on individual taste. You can find apps that offer a free image library with plenty of choices, while other users prefer paid options that offer more polished images from talented creators. For that reason, we gathered the options users mention most so you can find the next wallpaper to customize your home screen or lock screen.
Wallpaper Engine
Wallpaper Engine is probably one of the best options for anyone who wants to install new themes on their computer's home screen. It has a huge library of options made by the community, and they vary in the complexity of what they offer users. However, although the app targets PC or laptop users, it also has a mobile version, but only for Android.
Although users can download the app from the Play Store for free, they also need the desktop version installed to make full use of everything Wallpaper Engine offers. For that, you can buy it for around $5 on Steam, one of several apps for your gaming PC that are worth having, and then pair the two apps by connecting them to the same Wi-Fi network. So, to change your phone's wallpaper, you need to choose it through the PC.
Once you get past that barrier, Wallpaper Engine's library is one of the best you will find, especially if you like anime or games. Even though you can find a wide variety of images in this app, most of the community tends to produce more images focused on those two niches. Some even respond to touch.
Backdrops
For anyone looking for a wallpaper alternative made exclusively for phones, Backdrops is one of the best options. It focuses on exclusive vector designs, since the app's own team develops them, and you can download it for iOS and Android. Another strong point of this app is that you can filter your options by many criteria, such as AMOLED-friendly, so you can find ones that minimize OLED display burn-in risks.
Like other mobile apps, Backdrops uses the Freemium model. So, you get limited access for free, with ads on screen, but even without paying, the library is quite large. If you want more options or an ad-free experience, the Pro version costs $4,99, and you only need to pay that amount once. After that, you can tip creators individually, but that remains completely optional.
According to users, Backdrops is one of the best wallpaper apps they have used, mainly because it offers clean, high-quality options. So, if you want something more exclusive with different designs, and you want to move away from the standard images found online, this is one of the best alternatives available.
Wall You
If you prefer options that value your privacy when using your phone, Wall You is a good choice. Unlike most competitors, the project is completely open source. So, you do not need to worry about how the company collects and uses your data, which is one of the app's strong points. In addition, the app serves as an aggregator, letting you download wallpapers from several sources, such as Reddit and Wallhaven, in one place.
However, Wall You belongs to a group of apps not on the Play Store that you will have a little trouble finding, since it depends on third-party software classified as "non-free," which prevents it from appearing in official stores. So, to use it, you need to download it from GitHub or F-Droid, and it's also not available for iOS devices.
Although official stores do not offer it, Wall You is a completely free wallpaper app. It also has no ads to cover costs, so the extra effort of downloading it outside the Play Store can pay off if you want access to several options for customizing your phone without much trouble.
Tapet
Tapet is worth it for anyone looking to move away from traditional wallpapers available online. It does not work like a typical gallery; instead, it generates these wallpapers directly on your device. By combining geometric patterns, color palettes, and textures, the app creates unique images without requiring downloads of photos or other ready-made art. Since it produces results locally, they also adapt to your screen resolution, avoiding strange cuts or quality loss if your resolution is higher or lower.
To start using it, you can download Tapet for free, but you will only have access to some features in the premium version. The upgrade usually costs around $3.99, but you can find it for almost half the price during promotions. Paid features include more color control during editing and a wider variety of patterns for anyone not satisfied with the free account. According to users, it is a fantastic app, with some people using it for more than a decade.
Walli
Walli works great for anyone looking for wallpapers with a more artistic style for their phone. It works almost like a hub for independent artists, who can show their art to other users. In addition, you can buy many of these wallpapers directly in the app, allowing users to support their favorite illustrators and use the art on their home or lock screen.
However, Walli also started using artificial intelligence features in its proposal, the same kind of AI images that sparked fierce debate elsewhere, so not all content found in the app follows only that model of handmade art from creators. So, for some users, it may have lost some of its appeal. Still, it has not abandoned its original proposal, as it continues to offer work by other artists. Pricing varies depending on the piece of art that interests you, but it remains an interesting alternative for anyone looking for wallpapers with a more original identity.
How we chose the best wallpaper apps for your phone
To ensure the list offers the best customization options for your smartphone, we based it on user experience with these wallpaper apps. A wide variety of them are available on Android and iOS stores, but some, even with good ratings, do not offer much variety for phones. For that reason, we prioritized the apps users cite as favorites in several places.
In addition, we weighed the quality and originality of the content available when creating this list. Apps like Wallpaper Engine offer a wide variety of wallpapers with subtle screen movement, and all options include high-quality images for different profiles. Finally, we weighed price, since few options are truly free, so we prioritized those with a one-time fee to access pro features or those that offer freemium plans.