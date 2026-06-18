5 Surprisingly Useful Android Apps That Aren't On The Play Store

Taking notes on your Android phone usually means opening up Google Keep. But if you want an even more minimalist-looking note-taking app with more features, WriteOn might be a good fit. This app is a lot similar to Keep as it lets you format your notes with a checklist, numbered list, unnumbered list, and images. What makes WriteOn stand out, though, is the in-app calendar and calculator. You can view both right within a note, handy when you need to check dates while writing or do quick calculations without exiting WriteOn to hop on another app.

Other than creating regular notes, WriteOn lets you jot down temporary ones in the Scratchpad section. It's a basic text-only interface — no checklist or images. What you write here will be deleted once the app restarts, so that it doesn't clutter your notes list with items you don't really want to keep long-term. The Scratchpad is especially useful when writing down your group order at a restaurant or remembering your parking slot number. If you decide at the last minute you actually need the data you wrote here, you can export the note to a TXT file.

Another nifty feature included in WriteOn is Flashcards. It helps you review for an upcoming exam by displaying questions and showing you the answer afterward. You just need to build your database of questions and answers before starting the test. Unlike Keep, WriteOn gives you the option to save your notes as TXT, making them easy to transfer to and view on a different device like your computer or a friend's phone without WriteOn.