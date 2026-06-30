Why Is Screen Size Measured Diagonally?

While TV size may not be everything, as esoteric measurement standards go, screen size is one of the less intuitive. It's a consideration anytime you're shopping for a new TV, laptop, or PC monitor, and you've likely noticed that screens are always measured in inches, and always diagonally. While it eventually becomes second nature, for many (especially in the era of the wide-screen TV, when width is the dominant dimension), the initial impulse is to assume that size refers to the width, given that's how we measure other common objects, like furniture.

The issue with displays is aspect ratio. Because they're so variable, ranging from the classic 4:3 to super-wide formats like 21:9, just defining a screen's width doesn't necessarily give an accurate indication of its overall size. Measuring diagonally solves this issue by supplying a consistent metric that can be used to universally compare screen sizes regardless of aspect ratio. While it doesn't give a complete sense of a display's dimensions, it does provide an easy shorthand for cross-device comparison, and it can help for use cases like figuring out if your TV is too small.