TVs Keep Getting Bigger, But Size Isn't Everything

Over the past few years, consumers have seen TV screens keep getting bigger and bigger. The selling point of these big-screen monstrosities is that a larger screen means a more immersive experience. However, when it comes to being immersed in your entertainment, size isn't the only thing that plays a part. You'll also want to look at the components and features that the TV offers, as different brands can offer different functionality and even different types of display panels, all of which play a part in the overall immersiveness of your experience.

Whether the display is a miniLED or a standard OLED panel can make a huge difference in the way brights and darks play across the screen. Even the overall refresh rate of the TV, and the upscaling tech it uses, can change how you view your favorite media. Many companies are already reportedly putting their best tech inside the largest TVs they offer.

And while that can be a negative for those who need a smaller display, it also means you want to be sure that the brand you're going with has the features and functionality that you're looking for, especially considering the price of some of these large-screen TVs. That's why it's always a good idea to look at what the best smart TVs on the market are, and then start looking at everything those brands have to offer in their larger sizes.