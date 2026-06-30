Google Is Saving Every Image And Audio File You Use To Search – Here's How To Stop It

While Google's recent push towards artificial intelligence in searches has users ditching the search engine for alternatives, the users sticking around may want to know that the company is also saving the media users upload when performing certain queries. There can be plenty of instances when users provide Google with media during a search, such as uploading an image while using Google Lens. Now, Google is keeping and using this information, but users should know this can be prevented.

Per 9to5Google, Google actually warned back in May 2026 that it would be using a new Search Services History feature to save certain media when performing a search. The company is saving a variety of user media when they perform a voice search or when using Google Lens and Search Live — and this also spans across several Google Search tools. Fortunately, you can disable this feature through Settings or by opting out should you receive the notification being sent out.

Google states it's saving this information as a way to improve Google experiences, which includes using the information for AI model training. Additionally, any information Google does collect is kept for up to four years. Even though there are ways to turn it off, the situation may serve as a reminder that Google Search may not be as private as you originally thought.