Google Is Saving Every Image And Audio File You Use To Search – Here's How To Stop It
While Google's recent push towards artificial intelligence in searches has users ditching the search engine for alternatives, the users sticking around may want to know that the company is also saving the media users upload when performing certain queries. There can be plenty of instances when users provide Google with media during a search, such as uploading an image while using Google Lens. Now, Google is keeping and using this information, but users should know this can be prevented.
Per 9to5Google, Google actually warned back in May 2026 that it would be using a new Search Services History feature to save certain media when performing a search. The company is saving a variety of user media when they perform a voice search or when using Google Lens and Search Live — and this also spans across several Google Search tools. Fortunately, you can disable this feature through Settings or by opting out should you receive the notification being sent out.
Google states it's saving this information as a way to improve Google experiences, which includes using the information for AI model training. Additionally, any information Google does collect is kept for up to four years. Even though there are ways to turn it off, the situation may serve as a reminder that Google Search may not be as private as you originally thought.
How to disable Google saving media in Search Services
Users are receiving a notification pop-up when they use a Google search tool on an Android device, informing them that Google is keeping images, files, and audio from a user's interaction with Google services, including within Search, Shopping, Flights, Translate, News, and Maps. The information is saved to your Google Search media history, and Google's support page states that this information "may be used to develop and improve Google's AI modes and technologies, as well as the Google services that use them."
Users have two options to disable Google from saving media. For those who receive the notification, you can select Manage Settings. This will bring up a disclaimer, and you can scroll to the bottom for a button that disables the feature. Users can also head to Google's My Activity page, select Search Services History, and make sure the box next to Save media is unchecked. There's also a customizable auto-delete option below Save media, and users can also view and delete the history individually.
Bear in mind that if you disable this feature, Google isn't going to save anything. Google may also continue to use any information stored prior to you disabling the feature. Those who use Gemini may have issues with the agent recalling past information in certain situations. Users may also want to know how to delete all their past activity from their Google History, as it's rarely a bad thing to be in control of your information.