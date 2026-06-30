These Older iPhone Models Have A Security Flaw That Apple Can't Fix

Researchers from European cybersecurity firm Paradigm Shift have discovered a new security flaw that affects iPhones powered by the company's A12 and A13 Bionic chips. While many folks upgrade their iPhone every year or every few years, there are others who like to hold onto their iPhone for as long as it lasts, given Apple's long software support period. As a result, there are likely millions of iPhone owners using the iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or the iPhone XS Max, which are the seven iPhone models using the affected Apple silicon.

Dubbed 'usbliter8', the security flaw is present in the boot ROM of an iPhone, which contains the code executed before iOS boots up. A malicious party can potentially use the flaw to gain complete control of the iPhone. However, as this part of the code is immutable or inalterable, there is no reasonable way for Apple to fix it. Fortunately, even if you currently use one of the impacted iPhones, it's not all bleak.