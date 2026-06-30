Automated Drones Could Protect Sydney Beach Swimmers In An Unexpected Way

The buzzing of a drone overhead might spoil the beachside atmosphere, but it could also save lives. As part of its shark mitigation strategy, the government of New South Wales is considering the implementation of automated drones at Sydney beaches by the time summer arrives in the southern hemisphere this year. According to Professor Culum Brown of Macquarie University (via the Sydney Morning Herald), these AI drones would help prevent shark attacks by using on-board sensors combined with AI to locate and track the sharks. Once a shark is detected, the drone could alert the base so that speakers on the beach could send out a warning, and then the drone would follow the shark from above and warn nearby swimmers through the use of flashing lights and noises.

Of course, the use of both piloted and autonomous drones is a polarizing topic at beaches throughout the world. In particular, surfing communities have voiced displeasure with the noisiness and obtrusiveness of drones. The best gadgets for beach trips are ones that don't disturb the activities of other visitors. But if automated drones succeed at protecting lives and government budgets in New South Wales, then they might start to become a more common sight at beaches across the globe.