Russia Is Turning Cheap Attack Drones Into Recon Tools Using Common Tech
Drone warfare has become a central component of the ongoing war in Ukraine for both sides. After depleting resources via sustained conflict, Russian forces are maximizing their current inventory's utility by repurposing or revamping drones rather than reserving them as one-off tools.
For example, there's the Molniya drone, often made out of super lightweight materials like plywood to save battery while flying. As a result, the Molniya is being modified, with engineers removing the warhead to create the weight capacity for bigger batteries and advanced cameras. Since December 2025, these modified versions are called the Molniya-2R and house some surprisingly sophisticated components optimizing their reconnaissance.
According to the worldwide equipment guide provided by OE Data Integration Network (ODIN), these drones are now packing entire mini PCs onboard to control them. More specifically, a Chinese Mini PC F8 running Windows 11 and Raspberry Pi 5 are being connected to the drone, making it one of the weirder Raspberry Pi projects out there. A 10x zoom optical camera with three-axis stabilization replaces the warhead. ODIN also details that these drones are using Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, to send video back to base. There's still a version of the Molniya 2 that uses the warhead, which is aimed at tanks, trenches, and fortified positions.
Russia and Ukraine innovate for war
Russia's evolution of the Molniya drone is a direct response to low-cost drones from both sides, largely defining the long-standing conflict. Ukraine's air-to-air Sting interceptor, for instance, reportedly took down an entire Russian drone armed with an air-to-air missile. With so many methods preventing Russia from launching effective strikes, Putin's people have had to increase the volume of drones per strike. Compared with 2025, Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure have increased more than 10-fold, Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, reports.
Defenses have evolved quickly, and Russia has been testing other types of drones in recent weeks. A report out of Metro TV on YouTube shows a new handheld drone interceptor. Shot like a pistol, the $500 Yolka fires an interceptor drone at rapid speeds, but much of its underlying tech hasn't been disclosed.
In comparison, Ukraine is developing unmanned ground robots and a points-based system that rewards drones for confirmed battlefield actions. Verified battlefield strikes with drones or destroying targets will net points that can be spent on additional gear. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that in 2025, the points system was associated with over 800,000 Russian targets being hit.