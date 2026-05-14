Russia Is Turning Cheap Attack Drones Into Recon Tools Using Common Tech

Drone warfare has become a central component of the ongoing war in Ukraine for both sides. After depleting resources via sustained conflict, Russian forces are maximizing their current inventory's utility by repurposing or revamping drones rather than reserving them as one-off tools.

For example, there's the Molniya drone, often made out of super lightweight materials like plywood to save battery while flying. As a result, the Molniya is being modified, with engineers removing the warhead to create the weight capacity for bigger batteries and advanced cameras. Since December 2025, these modified versions are called the Molniya-2R and house some surprisingly sophisticated components optimizing their reconnaissance.

According to the worldwide equipment guide provided by OE Data Integration Network (ODIN), these drones are now packing entire mini PCs onboard to control them. More specifically, a Chinese Mini PC F8 running Windows 11 and Raspberry Pi 5 are being connected to the drone, making it one of the weirder Raspberry Pi projects out there. A 10x zoom optical camera with three-axis stabilization replaces the warhead. ODIN also details that these drones are using Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, to send video back to base. There's still a version of the Molniya 2 that uses the warhead, which is aimed at tanks, trenches, and fortified positions.