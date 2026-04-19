5 Weird Raspberry Pi Projects That Will Freak Out Your Friends

People usually associate Raspberry Pi projects with a steep learning curve, a tool for learning to code, or for building a simple home media server. But the portability of this single-board computer allows it to power exceptionally strange tech. Looking to leave friends and family confused or terrified, this is the best place for inspiration. But be warned, some of these projects aren't easy to build.

The Raspberry Pi is a fascinating piece of hardware that has opened the doors to possibility and creativity for tinkerers. Most people use it to emulate retro video games or block ads on their home networks, but the board's 40 General Purpose Input/Output (GPIO) pins allow it to interact with all kinds of electronics in strange ways. Connecting sensors, motors, and lights lets you create gadgets straight out of a sci-fi nightmare. This tiny computer has enough processing power to handle facial recognition, real-time audio manipulation, and complex mechanical movements with a relatively low power draw.

Hardcore engineers and weekend hobbyists will find lots to make and do with even the base Raspberry Pi 5 for around $45, making it perfect for freaking people out. Makers don't need a pro setup to start building either, just a steady hand, a basic understanding of Python code, and the motivation to make loved ones feel extremely uncomfortable.