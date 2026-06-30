What Does The Red Dotted Line Mean On Google Maps?

Like any traditional map, Google Maps may display a variety of symbols and notations in its navigation and street views that could mean various things. There are so many indicators, in fact, that you might need a guide to decipher some of the less obvious use-cases. Multi-colored lines and markings, unique icons littering the maps, names, abbreviations — as random as some of them may seem, they all have a very distinct purpose. It's also a way for Maps to stand out from alternatives like Waze, which is simultaneously better and worse in some ways. A common markup that you might see on Google Maps is a red dotted line, which actually has a few different meanings depending on how it's used.

Red dotted lines may appear throughout sections of a city or township. They may also appear in smaller sections on mountains or elevated terrain, or as an overlay on highways and major roads. It's clear, these examples indicate something, but what, exactly? In general, red dotted lines mark boundaries or obstructions, not necessarily physical in nature. For example, they're used to denote the regional and local boundaries of smaller principalities after searching for an individual place. In this support thread, you can see an example of that in action. Red lines reveal the Dothan, Alabama city boundaries. In another thread, a user points out red dotted lines on the edges of a beach, in which case they're used to highlight accessible waterfront areas.

Red dotted lines are also used to highlight ski lifts, select walking or hiking trails, and other public areas like small parks. As for the road and highway markers, they can indicate road closures and may include information about when those roadways are scheduled to reopen .