8 Reasons Waze Is Better (And Worse) Than Google Maps

Google is the parent company behind both Waze and Google Maps, but, surprisingly, the latter isn't necessarily the better navigation app by default just because it carries the name of its owner. Waze is packed with a variety of features that will help you drive to your destination, and some of these capabilities give it a distinct edge over Google Maps.

Waze was launched in 2008 as an app that uses crowdsourced information, allowing drivers to work together to bypass all types of challenges that they may encounter on the road, such as traffic jams and speed traps. It's one of the popular apps you might not realize are owned by Google, which purchased Waze in 2013, and it has since further developed and grown into the community-driven platform that it is today.

In comparing the two apps, we determined five areas where Waze is better than Google Maps and three where it's worse. No navigation app is perfect, so it's still up to you to decide which one you're going to use for your next trip.