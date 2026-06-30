Garmin's Solar Trickle-Charge Is A Secret To Better Battery Life That Apple Can't Beat

If you're comparing smartwatches, there are many features and specifications you can use to classify and differentiate them. Arguably, the most important is battery life. It determines how long you can wear and use your device before you need to take it off to charge. It also dictates how long you can explore outside your home without being tethered to an outlet, unless you bring a portable power station or a portable charger. The point being, battery life determines a lot about how you use a smartwatch, and if you don't want to be forced to charge often, you'll want something with a reasonable battery capacity. Enter Garmin's excellent selection of long-lasting smartwatches, with unique solar-powered models that can be charged by, yes, sunlight.

Standard Garmin smartwatches like the Venu offer about 4 to 12 days of battery life on a single charge, depending on usage. The latest Apple Watch, Series 11, lasts for about 24 hours on a single charge, considerably less. You can stretch that to 38 or 40 hours in low-power mode, but that's still under two days maximum. Then you look at Garmin's solar-powered models, like the Instinct 3 Solar, and the difference is stark. Instinct 3 can last for up to 28 days of typical usage with solar charging and GPS active — 40 days with GPS off. With the built-in GPS constantly running, battery life drops to about 150 hours. But there's no denying that's a massive advantage for Garmin's models, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors hiking and exploring. Solar trickle charging is something Apple simply cannot beat with its current designs. That's not the only thing a Garmin watch can do that an Apple Watch can't, either.