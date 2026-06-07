5 Reasons I Chose The Apple Watch Over Android Smartwatches

The Apple Watch is a popular iPhone accessory, with Apple selling more units with each generation. I've been using versions of the Apple Watch since the original model came out in 2015, with breaks in between. I purchased the first version out of curiosity (and for the obvious work reasons) when I was in my early thirties. Less than a decade later, the Apple Watch became a must-buy device for me, as I started prioritizing living a healthier life. An Android smartwatch could help me achieve the same goals, and some of the models available come with a few advanced features that the Apple Watch lacks.

However, I have several reasons why I chose the Apple Watch over competing models, and will likely continue to buy Apple wearables for the foreseeable future. I have the Apple Watch on my wrist for almost the entire day, as I want the wearable to collect as much health data as possible that may one day help me identify health issues early and provide a richer health history to healthcare providers. The Apple Watch is also integral to my exercise routines, helping me keep track of workouts, including marathon training.

But the Apple Watch is an iPhone accessory. To take advantage of all the features I want from the wearable, I need an iPhone. Or better said, I'm a longtime iPhone user, so the Apple Watch is a natural (and sometimes only) choice. In addition, there are several perks to buying an Apple Watch that I value.