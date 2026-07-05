The Tallest Broadcast Tower In America Is An Unbreakable Record - Here's Why

Records are made to be broken — at least, that's what's exciting about them. There's usually an opportunity to see a new record set, somehow, somewhere, but that's not the case with America's (formerly) tallest broadcast tower. There will never be anything like it built bigger, unless there's a regulatory change. But that's highly unlikely to happen.

For the longest time, the record for the tallest broadcast tower was held by the KVLY-TV mast located in Blanchard, North Dakota. Constructed in 1963, it was also once the tallest manmade structure in the world, standing 2,063 feet tall or 628.8 meters. That record was later assumed in 2008 by the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, which is 2,717 feet or 828 meters. In addition, when the KVLY-TV mast was renovated for the 2019 FCC Spectrum repack, a top portion of the VHF antenna was removed. It now stands at 1,987 feet tall or 605.6 meters, relinquishing its title as the tallest tower in North America to the KRDK-TV mast in Galesburg, North Dakota.

And unless something happens to that KRDK-TV tower, this is a record that will not be broken again. That's because the FCC and FAA established a "rebuttable presumption" that basically prohibits the construction of any structure larger than 2,000 feet tall. They deemed anything larger than this height to be "inconsistent with the public interest" and a possible "menace to air navigation."