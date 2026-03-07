5 Cheap Gadgets That Belong In Every Cord Cutter's Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While most of the modern world feels like it's caught up with the cable cord-cutting trend, not everyone has gotten on board — but maybe they should. Recently, we covered the essential apps every cord-cutter needs, so we thought it was high time we put together a list of gadgets that fit into a house or setup for viewers ditching cable TV for internet-based content.
Part of the reason to go no-cable, aside of the wireless convenience, is to shave down some monthly expenses, so we also wanted this list of tools to feel largely affordable. That means everything on this list is both highly rated and no more than $60 — ensuring it will feel worth it without being indulgent. You'll find a range of content-enhancing devices such as audio gadgets, streaming devices, antennae, and more.
Smart Sound Bar
We've already explored ways to upgrade your TV's sound, and it bears repeating here: A soundbar is one of the easiest ways to improve your audio experience. If you're moving away from locked-in cable plans, chances are you're watching a lot of movies and TV shows. A solid TV is the logical first step, but making sure that the content sounds the way it should is an important runner-up.
Sound has a lot of impact on immersion in the media you're consuming. The bottom line is that TVs' built-in speakers often don't pack the punch required for rich, nuanced audio. A soundbar like this smart sound bar from Assistrust on Amazon is a simple, affordable choice that delivers solid sound at a surprisingly great price of $59.
You'll find four separate drivers inside capable of delivering up to 80 watts of sound. There are also three different equalizer modes to dial in the sound you need for whatever use case you're looking for — particularly helpful for TV and movies. What makes this really nifty is that it can physically separate into two speakers for use as a stereo device as well. There is no subwoofer, so don't expect a lot of bass oomph, and the input and output options are limited compared to higher-end models. But for the money, it's worth it.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
While we believe the best operating system for streaming is Apple TV OS, there's no denying that an Apple TV is not the most affordable option for cord-cutters. Still, you'll likely want a streaming device that doesn't cut any corners, even with a lower price, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K fits the bill.
When it comes to affordable streaming devices, you'll probably see Amazon Fire Sticks and Roku Streaming Sticks top the Amazon search results. While Amazon and Roku streamers are better than the others, we like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for a few key reasons.
First, the unassuming package offers a variety of higher-end features, including compatibility with HDR and Dolby Vision. If your TV can handle it, you can stream 4K content from all your services. Second, Roku's device includes a voice remote and long-range Wi-Fi connectivity that, according to nearly 100,000 user reviews, works well and is reliable. While many users love the Roku OS for its lower ad content, it can feel a little dated and clunky. When pressed to pick the right affordable streamer stick, this one has our vote.
Mohu Leaf 50 Digital Antenna
One thing you might lose when you cut your cable TV plan is access to key prime time broadcasts. Most major broadcast networks are available on streaming subscriptions, but if that doesn't suit you, you can tap into HD broadcast streams over the air with the Mohu Leaf 50.
This flat antenna is a handy device that picks up the HD channels being broadcast over-the-air when you stick the device to the wall near your TV. The Leaf 50 comes with a Jolt Switch that uses an inline USB-connected amplifier to add stability and range to the antenna. This gives the Leaf 50 a bit more reliability to avoid choppy reception you might get with a lesser antenna.
That choppiness is one of the drawbacks of this kind of device, however. Even with the Jolt Switch, your performance really depends on how strong and reliable the signal strength is in your area, and how your home's construction affects it. It can be a little hit or miss. But having a thin antenna like this for a good price of $59 is a nice backup whenever you want to watch over-the-air channels.
TP-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi Booster
One major adjustment you'll have to make if you're cutting the cord is improving your internet connection. In some cases, you can plug a streaming device right into your router using an Ethernet cable, but if your TV is far away from the host router, consider grabbing a Wi-Fi extender like the TP-Link AC1900, which costs $54.99.
Wi-Fi routers sometimes have trouble making the signal reach every device across larger houses and complicated architecture, so you may notice your signal weakening in more remote sections of your home. While you could check out the most reliable Wi-Fi mesh systems, they won't meet our price guidelines.
Instead, you can go for a more affordable range extender like the AC1900, which delivers an additional 2,200 square feet of signal range. It's EasyMesh-compatible for simple setup with an existing TP-Link system, and this one even has a built-in Ethernet port if you want to use it for more stable connection on compatible devices. It uses the older Wi-Fi 5 protocol, and as with anything Wi-Fi related, the signal strength depends on your setup, but it's a pretty affordable way to give yourself a bit more signal.
Aiolo Portable Hard Drive
When it comes to cord-cutting, the assumption is that streaming services are the go-to. But what if you already have a personal library of movies that you want to access across any of your internet-connected devices? Grabbing a portable hard drive like the Aiolo 500GB External Hard Drive is an important part of setting up your own movie server.
You'll need to first connect the hard drive to a PC or Mac that you're comfortable leaving on all the time. Then, set up the hard drive as a server — there are different ways to do it, but Windows and Mac both have built-in formats. Finally, download a remote-access server app like Plex and get it set up. Now, when you give access to other devices that also have Plex, you can tap into the movies and TV shows on your hard drive.
The Aiolo hard drive isn't the flashiest or largest option out there, but considering how much storage you get for well under $50, it's a great, cheap way to get your Plex server started. You'll have a more seamless experience if you go for a standalone server device such as the latest Ugreen NAS we saw at CES. However, these devices can be quite pricey, and the Aiolo option gets you up and running for a smaller investment.
How we chose these gadgets
As with all of our lists on cheap gadgets, we made sure to set a clear price threshold for what we consider "cheap." With that in mind, we set the price threshold for these devices at $60, making sure nothing we selected went above that. Be sure to keep an eye out for Amazon sales as well, as several of these devices can be had routinely for less than $60.
We referenced our reviews while also exploring the larger reviewer spaces, combing other top tech outlets for thoughts. Then, we turned to user commentary, with a particular focus on Amazon user ratings. All the devices on this list, for instance, feature an aggregate score of at least 4 stars. The goal is to ensure these devices are affordable, but also well-loved by both tech experts and the average consumer.