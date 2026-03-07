5 Cheap Gadgets That Belong In Every Cord Cutter's Home

We've already explored ways to upgrade your TV's sound, and it bears repeating here: A soundbar is one of the easiest ways to improve your audio experience. If you're moving away from locked-in cable plans, chances are you're watching a lot of movies and TV shows. A solid TV is the logical first step, but making sure that the content sounds the way it should is an important runner-up.

Sound has a lot of impact on immersion in the media you're consuming. The bottom line is that TVs' built-in speakers often don't pack the punch required for rich, nuanced audio. A soundbar like this smart sound bar from Assistrust on Amazon is a simple, affordable choice that delivers solid sound at a surprisingly great price of $59.

You'll find four separate drivers inside capable of delivering up to 80 watts of sound. There are also three different equalizer modes to dial in the sound you need for whatever use case you're looking for — particularly helpful for TV and movies. What makes this really nifty is that it can physically separate into two speakers for use as a stereo device as well. There is no subwoofer, so don't expect a lot of bass oomph, and the input and output options are limited compared to higher-end models. But for the money, it's worth it.