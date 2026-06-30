4 Times Smart TVs Were Accused Of Collecting User Data Without Consent

A major privacy concern among smart TV owners is how these devices collect, use, and share your personal data in the background. Through built-in technologies like Automated Content Recognition (ACR), smart TVs can collect user viewing data — including what you watch, how long you watch for, and when you watch — app interactions, voice data, ad interactions, and network and device information. That information can then be used for personalized viewing recommendations or sold to advertisers so they can deliver targeted advertisements.

Collecting user data is one of the biggest disadvantages of smart TVs, but there are ways to prevent your smart TV from spying on you. Major smart TV brands may require consent from users to collect this data, informing them on what is being collected, why, and who it's being shared with. However, consent or opt-out options and details on the data collected are often buried in lengthy privacy policies, confusing menus, or during set-up.

While user data collection has become common practice for smart TVs, brands must obey local privacy laws and Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Act, which "prohibits unfair or deceptive acts or practices, including deceptive statements and unfair practices involving the use or protection of consumers' personal information." In other words, companies cannot collect more data than they disclose. Below, we break down five times smart TVs have been accused of breaching these data collection laws and collecting user data without consent.