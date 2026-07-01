Here's How Much Your Original Nintendo Wii Is Worth Today
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The Nintendo Wii was a phenomenon when it was released in 2006 at a price of $250 ($415.58 adjusted for inflation). The console had everyone from children to grandparents getting off the couch to try "Wii Sports" — which came packaged with each system everywhere other than Japan — and other games that took advantage of its groundbreaking motion controls. The Wii sold over 101 million units, making it Nintendo's fourth best-selling console after the Switch, DS, and Game Boy.
In its heyday, you could find the Wii in just about every house, school, nursing home, and hospital, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise to find out that yours probably isn't worth that much, especially compared to other hardware like the original NES. According to Price Charting, a console on its own goes for around $50, which is consistent with current eBay listings. If you have the entire package — including the box, Wii Remote, Nunchuk, "Wii Sports," and cables — sealed or in mint condition, you can expect $300 or more.
As with other collectibles, having an unopened box graded significantly increases the price, as the process verifies the item's authenticity and seals it to maintain its current quality. Only one graded Wii has sold in the last year, and it went for $800, over double the price of a new non-graded one.
Special edition Nintendo Wii consoles are worth more
While most are familiar with the regular white Wii console, there were other colors and special editions. These include a black console, a special edition red Wii released to celebrate Mario's 25th anniversary in 2010, and the Wii Mini, a less-than-beloved budget alternative missing important functions like internet functionality and GameCube support. These models are worth a bit more, though not by too much unless it's brand new or graded.
You can expect to get a black or red Wii for around $90 loose, but $600+ for a new system. There are some exceptions, including this eBay listing we found offering a complete-in-box red Wii for just $33. The Wii Mini sells for around $50-$60 for the console alone, going up to $100+ with other accessories or the original box. The prevalence of the Wii means you're probably not going to make a huge profit if you're looking to sell — at least not the kind you'll get from some '80s toys that are worth serious cash today. If you have a massive library of Wii games, though, you might be in luck.
Certain Wii games are worth a lot
Your old Wii might not be worth all that much, especially not compared to how much you originally paid, but some of your old games might. The console was known for its family, party, and social experiences, but it had other great games that were too niche or mature to reach the Wii's broad audience. If you're willing to sell, beloved titles that haven't been ported or remade, like "Silent Hill: Shattered Memories," "Metroid Prime Trilogy," "Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn," and "Rhythm Heaven Fever" frequently sell for over $80 for just the disc.
The Wii era was also where music games peaked in popularity, many of which came bundled with peripherals like microphones, dance pads, and plastic instruments. Not all are valuable, but even partial sets of games like "The Beatles: Rock Band" and "Rock Band 2" fetch $200+. It's also worth noting that "Michael Jackson: The Experience" just recently shot up in price, no doubt connected to the popular new film "Michael" and renewed interest in the musician, and loose copies of the dance game are selling for $50–$80.