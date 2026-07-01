Here's How Much Your Original Nintendo Wii Is Worth Today

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The Nintendo Wii was a phenomenon when it was released in 2006 at a price of $250 ($415.58 adjusted for inflation). The console had everyone from children to grandparents getting off the couch to try "Wii Sports" — which came packaged with each system everywhere other than Japan — and other games that took advantage of its groundbreaking motion controls. The Wii sold over 101 million units, making it Nintendo's fourth best-selling console after the Switch, DS, and Game Boy.

In its heyday, you could find the Wii in just about every house, school, nursing home, and hospital, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise to find out that yours probably isn't worth that much, especially compared to other hardware like the original NES. According to Price Charting, a console on its own goes for around $50, which is consistent with current eBay listings. If you have the entire package — including the box, Wii Remote, Nunchuk, "Wii Sports," and cables — sealed or in mint condition, you can expect $300 or more.

As with other collectibles, having an unopened box graded significantly increases the price, as the process verifies the item's authenticity and seals it to maintain its current quality. Only one graded Wii has sold in the last year, and it went for $800, over double the price of a new non-graded one.