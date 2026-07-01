Not Netgear, Not TP-Link: This Mesh Wi-Fi Router Gets Consumer Reports' Top Score

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Dual and tri-band routers are a dime a dozen, but you'll want to make sure you're buying the best Wi-Fi broadcaster for your home. If you live in a multi-story house that's packed to the brim with internet-connected tech, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that you often experience laggy network performance. When you're working with a larger footprint, even the best tri-band routers may struggle to deliver the bandwidth your devices demand. To that end, we'd recommend going with a mesh Wi-Fi system instead of relying on a single unit to broadcast your Wi-Fi.

Brands like Netgear and TP-Link are a couple of companies that specialize in mesh equipment, but according to Consumer Reports (CR), the best mesh combo on the market is actually the $580 Asus ZenWiFi BT8 (2-Pack). CR's lab tests pushed the BT8 to its limits, and the publication praised the system for its range, quick setup, and intuitive controls via the Asus Router app (for iOS and Android devices). The app is also what you'll use to onboard your BT8 gear, and the software features a number of network-monitoring/security tools and settings.

Engineered to provide enough Wi-Fi coverage for a 5,900 square-foot home, the BT8 (2-Pack) supports WiFi 7, and each node contains the following: 1 x 2.5G LAN, 1 x 2.5G WAN, 2 x Gigabit LAN, and 1 x USB-A. Both nodes also support 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering.