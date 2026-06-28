How Long Do Owners Say Xbox Controllers Usually Last?

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For all the flak the first Xbox controller (dubbed "The Duke") got when it launched in 2001 for being huge and hard to hold for many players, it didn't have the widespread issues that subsequent versions of the controller experienced. That being said, the question of how long Xbox controllers last comes down to proper care and maintenance. None of the issues with these controllers are fatal, but one of the most common problems — dating back to the Xbox 360 controller — is analog stick drift.

Bringing up drift here is important because out of all the issues that can lead to you retiring or repairing an Xbox Wireless Controller, stick drift seems to be the biggest. Some users on Reddit say they experienced stick drift on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S controllers within two to four years of moderate use, while an Xbox 360 user on Reddit got almost 20 years of heavy use out of the controller before it had to be retired. Your controller might be old and outdated, but consider these clever uses for your old Xbox 360 before you consider retiring the console.