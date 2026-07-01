You Shouldn't Wait For The Google Pixel 11 — Here's Why

While nothing is confirmed yet, if the Pixel 11's rumored specs are true, it's not going to blow your socks off and make you regret getting the Pixel 10. It is rumored to have the same size and resolution screen as the Pixel 10, along with the same refresh rate and potentially slightly higher brightness.

The base Pixel 11 will likely have the same 12 GB of RAM as the standard Pixel 10, but leaks have indicated that Google might actually reduce the starting memory capacity to 8 GB in the face of ongoing RAM shortages and the resultant price hikes. Elsewhere, the newer Tensor G6 chip should be a step up compared to the Tensor G5 that's in the Pixel 10, but according to early benchmarks, the Tensor G6 still likely won't match its main competitors when it comes to raw performance. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the Pixel 11 may have a smaller battery. But if the chip runs more efficiently, rated battery life could remain the same, or possibly even be better.

The Pixel 11 is expected to sport a familiar design, since Google has said it only plans major design overhauls for its phones every two or three years. It may have slimmer bezels and a camera bar made completely of glass. The big potential design difference is a "Pixel Glow" feature that purportedly functions similarly to Nothing's Glyph lights. This would be a cool-to-have feature, but not worth waiting for. The possibility of an improved camera is enticing, but the Pixel 10's cameras are already great. Google potentially reducing RAM in the smaller storage options due to memory shortages is actually a glaring red flag that should tell you not to wait.