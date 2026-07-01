You Shouldn't Wait For The Google Pixel 11 — Here's Why
It's tempting to upgrade to the shiniest new object when something is released, especially when it comes to smartphones. But sometimes, it's an iterative update that isn't worth trading in for unless you're moving up from a really old device. Sometimes, the previous-generation model is powerful on its own and will meet your needs perfectly fine, especially if you don't plan to make use of every bell and whistle that's offered. When you know a new model is coming soon, it might be enticing to wait. But when it comes to the Google Pixel 11, which is almost certainly going to arrive in summer 2026, waiting might not yield much of a payoff.
The Google Pixel 10, which launched in August 2025, is already a feature-packed, powerful phone. It will meet the needs of even power users and content creators. Everyday users, meanwhile, might find that the value-buy Pixel 10a, or even the previous-generation Google Pixel 9a, are both budget phones worth buying that will suit average use and then some. Based on what we know so far about the Google Pixel 11, its specs might not be a massive enough leap over the Pixel 10 to suggest you need to wait and get it instead.
Rumored Pixel 11 specs don't show a huge improvement over the Pixel 10
While nothing is confirmed yet, if the Pixel 11's rumored specs are true, it's not going to blow your socks off and make you regret getting the Pixel 10. It is rumored to have the same size and resolution screen as the Pixel 10, along with the same refresh rate and potentially slightly higher brightness.
The base Pixel 11 will likely have the same 12 GB of RAM as the standard Pixel 10, but leaks have indicated that Google might actually reduce the starting memory capacity to 8 GB in the face of ongoing RAM shortages and the resultant price hikes. Elsewhere, the newer Tensor G6 chip should be a step up compared to the Tensor G5 that's in the Pixel 10, but according to early benchmarks, the Tensor G6 still likely won't match its main competitors when it comes to raw performance. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the Pixel 11 may have a smaller battery. But if the chip runs more efficiently, rated battery life could remain the same, or possibly even be better.
The Pixel 11 is expected to sport a familiar design, since Google has said it only plans major design overhauls for its phones every two or three years. It may have slimmer bezels and a camera bar made completely of glass. The big potential design difference is a "Pixel Glow" feature that purportedly functions similarly to Nothing's Glyph lights. This would be a cool-to-have feature, but not worth waiting for. The possibility of an improved camera is enticing, but the Pixel 10's cameras are already great. Google potentially reducing RAM in the smaller storage options due to memory shortages is actually a glaring red flag that should tell you not to wait.
The Pixel 10 is still a smart buy
The Pixel 10 remains the best base level model Pixel phone. As we noted in our detailed review of the Pixel 10, the device is stunning to look at, comfortable to hold, and offers smooth navigation. The triple camera array brought a slight spec downgrade compared to the Pixel 9's dual camera setup, but that was done in favor of adding a telephoto lens. For everyday snapshots to share via social, even video content creation, it does more than a good job. What's most notable about the Google Pixel experience overall is that features that come with the Android OS and Google's frequent Pixel Drops carry over to older models, too, thanks to Google's promise of seven years of OS updates for its newest phones.
If you're looking for a more pro-level experience, consider the Google Pixel 10 Pro, which has a higher-res, brighter screen, larger RAM and storage options, improved cameras, and more. But if you're holding onto a much older model Pixel and waiting to upgrade, go ahead and grab the Pixel 10. The Pixel 11 probably won't offer anything groundbreaking to suggest you should have waited. If you're not in a rush, wait it out a few months and see. But you may find even then that the Pixel 10 still offers better value — especially once discounts start becoming more prevalent as Google focuses on selling its newer model.