Your Google Gemini Data Is Being Used For A Lot More Than Just Sending You Ads

In the ever-continuing saga of consumer data being harvested and put to use in ways people might not have intended, AI technologies present a unique source of that information. Chats and conversations you have with them, questions you ask, information you share, it's all being ingested. Google, for example, is using your regular search data to train AI. Platforms like ChatGPT regularly scoop up user data, as well. Moreover, a Stanford study found six U.S. companies with AI services that not only train systems with collected data, but also retain the information indefinitely.

The study suggests that when you use something like Google Gemini, all the information it's learning and storing is feeding into something more, likely well beyond personalized ads. In Google's words, it uses the data to provide and maintain services, develop new ones, personalize them, communicate with customers, measure performance, and protect Google, users, and the public. If the targeted advertising seems the most alarming, that's because it certainly feels like your phone, or someone on the other side, is listening.

However, they're so accurate because of the troves of private information companies have collected about you. The data comes from a combination of companies and data brokers, companies that profit from the aggregation, disclosure, and sale of personal information. It's collected through the digital services you use, like AI tools or virtual assistants, with Google Gemini being a prime example. And as Google explains, all of it is being used for much more than targeted ads.