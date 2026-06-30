This Doctor Uses A Razer Gaming Mouse To Help Treat His Patients - Here's How

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Gaming mice such as the Razer Naga V2 Pro are not typically devices you see being used by medical professionals on the job. They're more likely to turn up beneath the hands of "World of Warcraft" players spending hours on boss raids in the game's most recent expansion, "Midnight." However, this mouse is being used as a tool to help a doctor simplify his entire team's work.

Dr. James Ries, the founder of Twenty Mile Medical, is a Family Practice physician who specializes in telehealth. Instead of spending time typing out commands, sentences, or filling out details using his keyboard, he uses the Razer Naga V2 Pro as a tool to serve patients remotely. By utilizing its many programmable buttons on the side, Dr. Ries created shortcuts that quickly bring up responses related to clinical situations. These could range from patient communication, prescribing medicine, and following up, with branching options he can then select to ask questions, inform patients, and mark prescriptions.

This is all done to maximize efficiency through the use of Snippets, text commands similar to how a document might have you click a prompt to add your signature, and created using the application TextExpander. While Snippets are generally designed to be short, Dr. Ries has dubbed his complex scenarios "monster Snippets." It all sounds way more efficient than Razer's new AI companion.