This Doctor Uses A Razer Gaming Mouse To Help Treat His Patients - Here's How
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Gaming mice such as the Razer Naga V2 Pro are not typically devices you see being used by medical professionals on the job. They're more likely to turn up beneath the hands of "World of Warcraft" players spending hours on boss raids in the game's most recent expansion, "Midnight." However, this mouse is being used as a tool to help a doctor simplify his entire team's work.
Dr. James Ries, the founder of Twenty Mile Medical, is a Family Practice physician who specializes in telehealth. Instead of spending time typing out commands, sentences, or filling out details using his keyboard, he uses the Razer Naga V2 Pro as a tool to serve patients remotely. By utilizing its many programmable buttons on the side, Dr. Ries created shortcuts that quickly bring up responses related to clinical situations. These could range from patient communication, prescribing medicine, and following up, with branching options he can then select to ask questions, inform patients, and mark prescriptions.
This is all done to maximize efficiency through the use of Snippets, text commands similar to how a document might have you click a prompt to add your signature, and created using the application TextExpander. While Snippets are generally designed to be short, Dr. Ries has dubbed his complex scenarios "monster Snippets." It all sounds way more efficient than Razer's new AI companion.
The details of using the Razer mouse for medical needs
As for why Dr. Ries is using a mouse built for gaming, it's an effort to minimize errors and increase efficiency, which benefits both patients and staff. Dr. Ries believes that there's a distinct difference in discharge instructions for patients based on when during the workday they're seen. Instructions from a provider discharging someone at 8AM look different when compared to that same provider discharging a patient at 4PM. By having a unified system through the use of the Razer Naga V2 Pro, everyone has access to the same instructions at the click of a button.
According to Dr. Ries, "if you design a system where you're not searching and you're not typing and you're not doing those things, you eliminate the cognitive load." By utilizing monster Snippets, providers can quickly navigate a list of potential needs and details for each patient they serve. It's an interactive form that makes it simple to mark selections that are then populated into an email or message for the patient to see.
Dr. Ries has made the technology usable by his entire staff via sharing the library of responses. "When they use their own snippets that we review with them, they're not just saving time, they're ensuring that nothing gets left out and that the care is complete." The idea is to use the Razer mouse to assist doctors with patient care much like how the Apple Vision Pro is used during surgeries.
Do you want a Razer gaming mouse?
The Razer Naga V2 Pro offers an ergonomic design for increased comfort. It's mainly used in the gaming community to play games such as the aforementioned "World of Warcraft," but is also useful for FPS games, Battle Royales, and any other game where the mouse is essential for movement and control.
The mouse is available through Razer, either on its official website or Amazon. Depending on where you choose to buy the mouse, it could be available for around $179.99, but may be more or less on Amazon. What makes it so useful for gaming is its ability to program any of its 19 plus buttons, its wheel, and ultra-responsive timing all without a wire.
User reviews share that they like the Razer Naga V2 Pro for its customization, comfort, and feel. It also includes lighting that's fully customizable, so you can pick and choose whatever light you want beneath it. However, there are others that say a downside is its price, as it's a rather expensive device. It's claimed to last up to 300 hours on Bluetooth, so you can get many hours out of it paired with a long-lasting gaming laptop.