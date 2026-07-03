You Should Use Google Maps' Lists Feature More Often - Here's Why

Google Maps is far from being one of the underrated Google apps for Android. In fact, it's among the most-downloaded and best-reviewed apps on the Play Store. But even with how often you use it, there might still be some Google Maps features you're missing out on. One good example is lists.

Google Maps lists are lists of places you're saving for future reference — maybe you want to visit them for the first time, or have been there but are planning on going again. Instead of jotting down all these coffee shops, restaurants, and landmarks in a note or document, you can just add them to your lists right within Google Maps. They will then appear as special icons on the map, which you can easily navigate to when needed.

The lists feature on Google Maps is especially handy when you're planning trips. With all the places saved and viewable on the map, creating your itinerary would be much easier. You can also use lists when you want to go to just one location — like a newly opened restaurant in town or a museum you've never been to before. Whenever you feel like exploring nearby, just open your list of "want to go" places and pick one you want to try out. We'll show you how to set up your own lists and save someone else's list on Google Maps.