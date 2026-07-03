What Do The Four Dots At The Top Of Your iPhone Mean?

Every iOS, including the latest iOS 27, comes with so many updates and design changes, it's easy to get confused about what symbols mean what. The top right corner of the phone's screen, however, is one of the most important and consistent spots that never changes. It advises of your connection status as well as battery life. Without both these things experiencing favorable conditions, there's not much you can do with the phone.

Along with the Wi-Fi symbol and battery indicator, which can appear as a battery icon with a status bar or as a percentage, you may also notice bars or, at times, four dots, beside the Wi-Fi symbol. What do those mean? In the most basic terms, it means wherever you are, you don't have active cellular service.

Don't panic, because if the Wi-Fi symbol is there, it means you at least have Wi-Fi to connect to. But you can't make or receive calls nor send or receive SMS messages, at least not using your cellular connection and data plan. If you see the letters SOS above the dots, it means there's still a signal you can latch onto in case of emergency. From here, the first step is to figure out why these dots are showing up.