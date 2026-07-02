Why Did Apple Stop Making Leather iPhone Cases?

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If you're dropping a chunk of your hard-earned cash on an iPhone, there's a good chance you'll be looking for a case to go with it. iPhone cases come in a huge range of designs, some focused on protection, some on style, and others on practical features such as card holders and kickstands. Indeed, when it comes to cases, iPhone owners are spoiled for choice.

While the vast majority of iPhone cases are made by third-party vendors, Apple also offers its own selection. In 2013, the same year that it launched the iPhone 5S, the Cupertino-based tech giant started offering a leather iPhone case, positioning it as a premium accessory.

But as climate awareness grew in the 2010s, environmentally conscious shoppers increasingly demanded action from leading brands. Apple and many other high-profile firms responded by setting sustainability goals. In 2012, for example, the iPhone maker committed to using 100% renewable energy for its main North Carolina data center — a goal it achieved the following year for all its data centers globally. Apple later expanded that commitment to all corporate facilities worldwide, a milestone it achieved in 2018. And then, in 2023, as part of Apple's ongoing environmental commitment to its 2030 carbon neutrality goal, the company stopped selling its leather iPhone cases and other leather accessories, saying that the material "has a significant carbon footprint."