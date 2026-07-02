The Four Gene Roddenberry Rules That Guided Star Trek's Starship Designs

It is, so far as we know, impossible for human beings to consistently travel through space at faster-than-light speeds. But in the world of "Star Trek", the assumption is that FTL technology is relatively common. In addition, as in most other science fiction worlds, the Trek universe requires a technological solution for the time dilation that would make time pass at different speeds for people standing still or traveling faster than light. Without these solutions there would be no galactic travel nor would it be possible to communicate effectively from space to Earth.

Starfleet vessels were specifically designed to get past these physical limitations. The ships' engines, which are housed in the nacelles, use various in-universe systems to create a "warp bubble," or subspace displacement field. Ships can move at FTL speeds while the people inside the ships avoid the effects of special relativity.

To make all this happen, every warp-capable ship has an engine system with multiple parts. The warp core, where a controlled matter/anti-matter explosion is channeled through a matrix of dilithium crystals to create warp plasma, is inside the engineering bay of the ship itself. Here, the energy created by the core moves through conduits to the nacelles. Warp coils in the nacelles use that energy to create the warp bubble that allows faster-than-light travel.

Probably the most visible and iconic part of the ship design — the nacelles — came from the idea that the engines were too powerful to be kept inside the ship. In fact, the warp core itself is designed to be ejected in the event of an impending explosion. In theory, this lends an element of safety to an otherwise risky form of propulsion.