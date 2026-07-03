Do Kindles Emit Blue Light?

There are several Kindle models, including the well-loved Kindle Paperwhite, that feature a backlight panel alongside the eInk display. So while an eInk display doesn't distribute any light itself, Amazon is aiming to offer a convenient, nighttime reading experience by putting a light source within the eInk experience. This light source does, however, feature some parts of the blue light spectrum that seem to affect sleep. Thankfully, there's a "warmth" feature that turns down the amount of blue light, and it's built right into the latest models.

To access this feature, simply swipe down on the top and toggle the "Warmth" slider to your desired level. This, when paired with the brightness setting, can help limit the amount of blue light coming from your Kindle's screen. By making these adjustments, you still have the easy-on-the-eyes benefits of an eInk display alongside the convenience of reading in a dim room. It's important to note that the warmth-adjustment feature is not available on pre-2015 backlit Kindles, so be sure to check what model you're purchasing to verify that it's available.

One last thing to consider: If you're opting for the new-ish Kindle Colorsoft, then the backlighting and warmth effects are a little more nuanced. The setting still exists to dampen the blue light on these devices, but because the Colorsoft features unique colored eInk technology, managing that blue light will have an effect on how those colors look. It may not be a deal-breaker for many, but if you're hoping to use a Colorsoft for visual content such as comics or graphic novels, a warm setting will affect your experience.