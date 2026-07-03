Do Kindles Emit Blue Light?
With the amount of screens occupying space in our lives these days, it's easy to feel like you're being bombarded with light. We recently learned from experts that your phone's blue light really does affect your sleep, so clearly this is an important topic, and one that makes Kindle devices especially worth discussing. Many Kindles have eInk displays instead of traditional IPS or OLED screens. So it raises the question: Do Kindles emit the same sleep-affecting blue light as other devices that may grace your bedside table?
The answer isn't actually a simple "yes" or "no," because it depends on what kind of Kindle you have. An Amazon Fire Tablet is a cool thing with tons of features, but that flavor of Kindle does emit blue light, because it has a standard tablet screen. The eInk displays on traditional Kindles, on the other hand, use a technology that doesn't inherently feature any lighting at all. This, of course, requires that you have a light source shining onto the device in order to see it, but non-lit models of Kindle don't produce blue light. However, if you have a newer-generation Kindle or a more premium Kindle Paperwhite, Oasis, or Scribe, then there is some blue light to contend with.
How Kindles handle lighting
There are several Kindle models, including the well-loved Kindle Paperwhite, that feature a backlight panel alongside the eInk display. So while an eInk display doesn't distribute any light itself, Amazon is aiming to offer a convenient, nighttime reading experience by putting a light source within the eInk experience. This light source does, however, feature some parts of the blue light spectrum that seem to affect sleep. Thankfully, there's a "warmth" feature that turns down the amount of blue light, and it's built right into the latest models.
To access this feature, simply swipe down on the top and toggle the "Warmth" slider to your desired level. This, when paired with the brightness setting, can help limit the amount of blue light coming from your Kindle's screen. By making these adjustments, you still have the easy-on-the-eyes benefits of an eInk display alongside the convenience of reading in a dim room. It's important to note that the warmth-adjustment feature is not available on pre-2015 backlit Kindles, so be sure to check what model you're purchasing to verify that it's available.
One last thing to consider: If you're opting for the new-ish Kindle Colorsoft, then the backlighting and warmth effects are a little more nuanced. The setting still exists to dampen the blue light on these devices, but because the Colorsoft features unique colored eInk technology, managing that blue light will have an effect on how those colors look. It may not be a deal-breaker for many, but if you're hoping to use a Colorsoft for visual content such as comics or graphic novels, a warm setting will affect your experience.