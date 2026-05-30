5 Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know Amazon Fire Tablets Could Do

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One common mistake people make when buying a new tablet is spending far more money than they need to by buying far more tablet hardware than they'll ever use. But with its Fire tablet lineup, Amazon offers a wide variety of models that each present some value for their price point. That's in part because these tablets can do a lot.

Their most basic features make them great for streaming movies, reading e-books, browsing the internet, and sharing among family. They even make sense for budget shoppers, as there are entry-level models available and a lot of free apps for Amazon Fire tablets. But Fire tablets are more capable than many people give them credit for. While they're often perceived as basic, no-frills devices, Fire tablets can do some pretty cool things.

The kinds of features we're talking about here are often overlooked or discovered entirely. Some of them are features Amazon simply doesn't put at the forefront of its advertising, and some others require simply browsing through a Fire tablet's settings to find. As previously mentioned, each of the Fire tablets in the lineup presents pretty solid value, but we've made note of some lesser-known things you can do with a Fire tablet that add even more to the experience.