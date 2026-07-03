Are BlackBerry Phones Still Worth Buying In 2026?

Modern smartphones are useful and convenient tools, yet they can be rather distracting with access to apps, texting, and scrolling online. Older cell phones used to just make calls, send texts, offer basic games like Snake, and some could even browse the internet. These included the original BlackBerry phones, which came with all the aforementioned capabilities in a sleek black box.

BlackBerry phones were designed to be a quick way to check in on your professional work while looking quite cool doing so, but the company did become more modern with the 2017 release of one of its last phones, the BlackBerry KEYone. This model had an Android OS, a touch screen, and quick-charging capabilities. So if you want a phone with a physical keyboard that is capable of doing anything a smartphone can do without paying a lot of cash, a BlackBerry may still be worth buying in 2026.

Introduced in 1999, the BlackBerry 850 was released as a pager. A few years later in 2002, manufacturer Research in Motion (RIM) made the $549 BlackBerry 5810, a first-of-its-kind phone capable of browsing the internet, sending emails, making calls, and sending messages. They aren't being made anymore, but you can find inexpensive models available online. You can even get BlackBerrys with a touchscreen then get a BlackBerry-style physical keyboard to go with it.