Smart Switches Vs. Smart Bulbs: What's Better For Your Home?

If you're interested in starting or building a smart home, you've probably run into one of the first dilemmas: choosing between smart switches and smart bulbs. They both operate similarly, but the decision can be confusing because while the technologies look similar, they solve different problems. In the end, the distinction matters if you want to avoid common mistakes when upgrading your smart home.

Smart switches are generally a good choice for anyone who wants to change the main lighting or ceiling lights, because they can keep your electrical circuit on all the time. So even if someone turns off the switch, the lights will continue to work without any problems. Smart bulbs offer better customization and work best for table lamps or decorative lighting.

Each of these choices has its own strengths and weaknesses. The best pick for your house is the one that solves your problems efficiently, though you can also combine smart bulbs and switches for more organization and control.