5 Discontinued Apple Products That Are Still Worth Buying In 2026
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Apple's product lineup is updated often, so customers have plenty of options when looking for an upgrade. The key issue with the company's products is that they're generally more expensive than competitors — except for products like the budget MacBook Neo, which is powered by an iPhone chip. When announcing new devices, Apple typically compares its latest offering with older models, highlighting various improvements that make you feel like you're missing out on some cool new capabilities. For the company, the goal is to get you to upgrade, which is good for its bottom line.
But despite the constant new releases, just because Apple offers a new model doesn't mean the old ones are no longer useful. In fact, thanks to the company's incredible build quality, its products can serve you well for many years. As a result, many products Apple stopped distributing years ago are still worth buying. After Apple's recent price hike on most of its products, it's worth looking at the discontinued ones (gadgets the company stopped selling at least five years ago) if you're shopping around for the cheapest tech.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
Announced in 2018, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) is currently included in Apple's vintage list of products. It's obviously not the most powerful iPad you can get, but if you specifically want a discontinued iPad Pro model, you can't get any better than this. One of the biggest reasons the third-generation iPad Pro is still worth buying today is its large 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It uses IPS technology with a 2048-by-2732-pixel resolution, delivering a pixel density of 265 pixels per inch, ensuring images and text are crisp and sharp.
The display also has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which should help the tablet deliver smooth motion and responsiveness when scrolling through content. This iPad Pro also comes with some of the modern features you'll find on current-gen models, such as a USB-C port — in fact, it was the first iPad to ditch Apple's in-house Lightning port for USB-C. It also doesn't look its age because it launched with a major redesign, featuring the now-standard edge-to-edge design with slim bezels, which saw Apple ditch the Home button in favor of Face ID.
It's powered by an A12X Bionic chip, paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of memory and 64 GB to 1 TB of storage. You can buy the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) from the second-hand market, including on sites like Amazon and Best Buy, for as low as $250.
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019)
The 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro is also a discontinued Apple product that's still worth having. It was sold in two variants, one with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and another with four. However, the one we're vouching for in 2026 is the model that ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as it comes with a more powerful processor than the other. Apple's MacBook Pro lineup is meant for people who need extra performance, and the 2019 MacBook Pro was no different.
It shipped with a 2.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage. However, you could swap the processor for a more powerful 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7, double the memory to 16 GB, and configure storage up to 2 TB. All of these specs aren't high-end by any standards now, but are still good enough for basic tasks. This laptop was the last MacBook to ship with Apple's polarizing butterfly keyboard, so depending on who you ask, it's the best or worst feature of this laptop. If you love the idea of this classic keyboard, this model came with the best version. The 2019 MacBook Pro is available to buy from Amazon and other places that sell refurbished or second-hand tech, like eBay, starting at about $250.
iPhone 11 Pro
One of the reasons that makes the iPhone 11 Pro still worth it is Apple's long-term software support. When this phone was launched, it shipped with iOS 13, but nearly seven years after it hit the shelves, the iPhone 11 Pro is still receiving the latest software updates — it's the oldest iPhone supported by iOS 26. However, this is not the model to buy if you want to enjoy the new iOS 27.
It was the first iPhone to feature Apple's now familiar triple rear camera setup, combining wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses for versatility. Despite its age, the iPhone 11 Pro has an OLED display that delivers deep blacks and rich colors. The only feature you're missing out on in the display is the 120 Hz refresh rate and the 3,000 nits of peak brightness that the iPhone 17 Pro delivers. But these two are not must-haves in everyday smartphone use.
The iPhone 11 Pro doesn't support 5G, but you won't miss it as much, considering 4G is still fast enough and widely available in the United States. T-Mobile plans to phase out its 4G LTE network in the next decade, and other carriers have yet to reveal a shutdown timeline, so you can still use the iPhone 11 Pro as your main device for the next couple of years. Right now, you can buy a used iPhone 11 Pro between $150 and $300.
iPod classic
The iPod classic is a portable media player Apple introduced in 2001 and discontinued in September 2014 after several iterations. Despite its production ending more than a decade ago, you can't deny the iconic status of the iPod classic in Apple's product lineup. Its legendary status is part of the reason the iPod classic is worth buying in 2026. As a portable gadget for listening to music on the go without the influence of algorithms and a constant stream of app notifications, the iPod is still very much relevant today.
Apple released many iPod classic designs, with the sixth generation launching with a slim profile and shipping with 80 GB, 120 GB, or 160 GB of storage. With 1 GB being enough to store approximately 312 MP3 files, 80 GB is more than you need to hold thousands of songs — probably more than you'll ever need.
Besides its iconic status, the iPod classic enjoys a massive retro-tech resurgence with a vibrant modding community built around it, making it possible to customize the device in many ways. You can include Bluetooth for wireless listening, upgrade storage to an SSD, ditch the 30-pin connector for USB-C, and so much more. You can buy the iPod classic on second-hand marketplaces like eBay for $100 or even lower.
Apple Watch Series 5
While it might not have all the capabilities of the most recent Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Series 5 released in 2019 is still worth buying. Despite its age, the design makes it look like a pretty recent smartwatch in Apple's lineup. One main feature of the Series 5 that makes it worth getting is the Always-On display, meaning you don't have to raise your hand or tap the display to view information like the time and other data. The Apple Watch Series 5 supports international emergency calling and can track your heart rate and menstrual cycle.
It can also monitor your fitness activity with many exercise modes such as walking, running, and swimming available in the Workout app. So, if you're mainly looking to get a cheap Apple Watch to track physical activity, it will serve you pretty well. While it's about seven years old at this point, its built-in smart features are still handy today since you can access apps from Apple and third-party developers.
However, you shouldn't expect it to receive the latest software updates because Apple officially ended support for OS updates with watchOS 10.6.1 — though that shouldn't impact your day-to-day use. You can buy the Apple Watch Series 5 in refurbished condition from Amazon, Best Buy, or other places starting at $120.
How we selected discontinued Apple products worth buying
Apple uses the term "vintage" or "obsolete" to refer to products that it stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago. To compile this list, we strictly selected products that are included in either of Apple's categories. Our main goal was to find products that, while considered old at this point, still have some utility and are worth buying for different reasons, either because of their iconic status in Apple's lineup or because they are still good enough for basic use in 2026. Since all the products discussed are discontinued, the only way to buy them is used or refurbished, and prices will vary depending on condition.