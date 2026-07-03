5 Discontinued Apple Products That Are Still Worth Buying In 2026

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Apple's product lineup is updated often, so customers have plenty of options when looking for an upgrade. The key issue with the company's products is that they're generally more expensive than competitors — except for products like the budget MacBook Neo, which is powered by an iPhone chip. When announcing new devices, Apple typically compares its latest offering with older models, highlighting various improvements that make you feel like you're missing out on some cool new capabilities. For the company, the goal is to get you to upgrade, which is good for its bottom line.

But despite the constant new releases, just because Apple offers a new model doesn't mean the old ones are no longer useful. In fact, thanks to the company's incredible build quality, its products can serve you well for many years. As a result, many products Apple stopped distributing years ago are still worth buying. After Apple's recent price hike on most of its products, it's worth looking at the discontinued ones (gadgets the company stopped selling at least five years ago) if you're shopping around for the cheapest tech.