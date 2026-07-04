Israel's Powerful 'Iron Beam' Laser Is Going Airborne - Here's How

Rafael and Elbit have marketed the idea that the Iron Beam HEL system could be integrated on F-15 fighter jets and UH-60 helicopters, where it could better intercept drones and even provide self-protection for the aircraft to intercept incoming rockets and missiles. Integrating the Iron Beam laser on an aircraft not only increases the laser's effective range and allows for lower power needs to achieve like-for-like damage compared to ground-based units, but it also aids its effectiveness by eliminating ground-based issues.

One of the key problems with a ground-based laser system is atmospheric interference — the effect air temperature and density have on larger aperture lasers, making the weapon less effective. Instead of using one large laser, Iron Beam uses hundreds of coin-sized laser beams which are directed by a thermal targeting system. The smaller beams are much less prone to dispersion, and the system uses that to its advantage. As each beam travels in the target's direction, the system looks for positive hits, and, within seconds, it can redirect all the other smaller beams to converge on the area where the first hit was observed, concentrating the energy and destroying the target.

High-powered lasers are not only being used on the ground and in the air, but also at sea. The U.S. Navy has tested Lockheed Martin's HELIOS system aboard the USS Preble, and the United Kingdom's Royal Navy recently announced a deal that will equip each of its Type 45 destroyers with state-of-the-art laser weapon called DragonFire.