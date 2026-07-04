Here's How Much A 2022 Lucid Air Has Depreciated In Just 4 Years

One of the greatest impacts of owning a car comes from its depreciation value. It's a term you hear quite often when you browse car dealerships, and it comes into play the moment the car you purchased is driven off the lot. It is among the most important aspects to know about when owning a car and what makes them expensive. Cars are one such commodity that tends to decrease in value upon ownership.

One such car that depreciates rather rapidly is the Lucid Air. The electric vehicle was released in 2021 as a four-door luxury sedan model by Lucid Motors. The 2022 Lucid Air originally retailed between $94,550 and $180,650 (which now start around $72,000). After about four years, the difference between a new Lucid Air and a used one plummeted by more than 60% due to depreciation, according to iSeeCars.

This could be one of the reasons Consumer Reports does not list it among the best electric vehicles. Studies show that EVs tend to depreciate at a rate of 10% or more faster over a five-year period than traditional gas-powered cars. This can come down to a few reasons, such as incentives, discounts, and range.