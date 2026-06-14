4 Electric Cars That Have More Range Than A Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 has played a major role in normalizing electric vehicle ownership in the United States. First hitting the streets in 2017, it's come at a price point that has made keeping an EV in the garage possible for a wide range of consumers. The 2026 standard model sees a starting price of $36,990, and Consumer Reports considers the Model 3 to be among the market's cheap electric vehicles actually worth buying still today.

The standard Model 3 model comes with the performance of a 5.8-second 0-60 time, plenty of interior technology to play with, and a sleek design that makes it easy to spot on the road. On the more practical side, the standard Model 3 has 24 cubic feet of cargo space and an EPA-estimated range of 321 miles per charge. That range is pretty impressive, and even competes with what many gas-powered vehicles get out of a tank of gas.

But while the Tesla Model 3 has spent much of its existence ahead of the market in certain regards, many EV manufacturers have caught up. It may be no surprise to hear that luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW make electric cars that deliver better range than the Model 3, but there are several other electric vehicles on the market that can make it farther on a single battery charge.