5 Android Phone Apps You Can Safely Uninstall

There are many reasons why a phone may come with unwanted software preinstalled. Perhaps you purchased a Samsung phone that comes with a suite of software from the company, which is how the company offers features only Samsung Galaxy devices have. Or maybe you got a deal at your carrier for the latest handset and it came with a bunch of carrier bloatware. Even if you buy a Pixel directly from Google, these devices can offer their own bloat with extraneous apps like Google TV. No matter which carrier or manufacturer you prefer, there are a handful of preinstalled apps that came with your phone that can be safely uninstalled, or at the very least, hidden.

If you've used a Samsung phone, there's a high chance it came with a Meta app or two preinstalled (some are even hidden) or a fleet of Microsoft Office apps you don't need. Worse, many OEMs duplicate Google's work, offering their own file browsers, image storage solutions, and note-taking apps. Samsung notoriously offers its own suite alongside Google's, but it's not alone either. Why would any manufacturer or carrier leave that potential revenue stream for Google to eat up when they can easily create their own proprietary version? All of this bloat exists to compete for your attention or data, and the truth is, most is unnecessary.

So rather than live your Android life with bloatware, we're here to share the more prominent apps you can safely uninstall, from unnecessary carrier apps to redundant security apps. Here's your cheat sheet so you know what you can safely remove or hide in order to transform your Android experience into something much more easily navigated and purpose-driven. It's time to take control of your Android phone.